You Can Now Pedal Through California’s Scenic Redwood Forest on a Railbike

In an effort to give a new lease on life to some of America’s historic railway lines, Skunk Train is repurposing unused train tracks as adventurous tour routes. One of its most popular experiences is an excursion through the world-famous Redwood Route in northern California. But rather than ride the rails via train, you and a friend can pedal an electric-powered railbike meant for two.

The railbike guided tour takes around two hours and begins at Fort Brag, just off the coast. From there, you'll meander along the scenic Pudding Creek, cross wooden trestle bridges, and take in the majestic beauty of the ancient redwoods of Mendocino County. Upon reaching Glen Blair Junction, you'll have a 50-minute break to enjoy a picnic or explore the woods on foot.

There's no need to steer the railbikes. Without the need for driving, you and your partner can simply sit back and pedal at a leisurely pace while taking in the surrounding scenery. “You’re unbound, able to look around at the wonder of this untouched stretch of the natural world,” Skunk Train says, “spotting blue herons, osprey, an occasional lounging turtle, perhaps a playful river otter, a deer munching on the foliage, and during peak berry season maybe even a bear.”

Check out the Skunk Train railbikes below and book your Redwoods adventure here.

You can pedal through the scenic Redwood Forest on a two-person, electric-powered railbike.

A company called Skunk Train created the experience as a way to repurpose the historic railway line.

Once you reach Glen Blair Junction, you have time to stop and enjoy a picnic or explore the woods on foot.

Skunk Train: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Vimeo

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Skunk Train.

