These Resin and Wood Cheese Boards Have Realistic Seascapes on Their Surfaces

By Emma Taggart on February 2, 2021
Resin Ocean Art by Maria Risen

Many of us love the ocean, but only a lucky few get to experience its beauty every day. If you’re missing spending days at the beach, you’ll probably appreciate the ocean-inspired creations by Maria Risen. She creates resin cheese boards, trays, coasters, wall art, and more that look as though they have their own little seascapes on their surfaces.

Risen began working with epoxy resin around two years ago, and today, she’s mastered the art of using the material to create realistic oceans. Inspired by the real beaches of Key West, Florida, she achieves her signature glossy seascapes with layers of epoxy resin. She uses natural wood—such as bamboo and acacia wood—as the base and then pours the pigments and allows them to swirl and blend, mimicking the real spiraling seas. Blue, green, white, and even rainbow hues merge and create mesmerizing swirls and bubbly, wave-like patterns.

Every creation is truly one-of-a-kind. Risen says, “Sometimes I think how such unique things can be obtained from a transparent liquid material?” And her designs don’t only look beautiful, they’re functional too. The artist's cheese boards and trays are perfect for serving snacks. Each meal will feel like a little vacation!

Check out Risen’s ocean-inspired designs below and buy your own resin art piece on Etsy.

Maria Risen creates ocean-inspired resin cheese boards, trays, and more.

Resin Ocean Art by Maria RisenResin Ocean Art by Maria Risen

Each piece looks as though it has its own little seascape on its surface.

Resin Ocean Art by Maria RisenResin Ocean Art by Maria RisenResin Ocean Art by Maria RisenResin Ocean Art by Maria RisenResin Ocean Art by Maria RisenResin Ocean Art by Maria RisenResin Ocean Art by Maria RisenResin Ocean Art by Maria RisenResin Ocean Art by Maria RisenResin Ocean Art by Maria RisenResin Ocean Art by Maria RisenMaria Risen: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Maria Risen.

