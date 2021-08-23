Artist Draws Intricate Rose Made of Thousands of Tiny “Lost Souls”

As you observe a work of art, you may find details that you didn't notice at first. Take a close look at artist Richard Berner‘s pen illustrations and you'll discover dozens, if not hundreds of thousands of little surprises. The UK-based artist creates whimsical and intricate drawings by packing together numerous tiny people. They almost look like tiny lost souls screaming out into the ether.

Berner studied art in Brighton, where he first developed a fascination with his tiny ghost-like figurines. While he fondly refers to them as “champs,” they've been called a variety of other names, including “lost souls” and “lemmings.” Berner uses these expressive characters to construct other subjects, such as skulls, flowers, and even complex sculptures.

The champs are based on a simplified human form and rendered with expressive, minimal line work. Although they are placed in large groups to create a mesmerizing pattern, each one is completely unique from the other. Berner “invites the viewer to take what they want [from his art]” but also adds that “the champs are surviving and perishing within the same space…hope and despair go hand in hand.”

You can purchase prints and original artwork via Berner's website, and keep up to date with his latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

Artist Richard Berner creates intricate drawings made up of thousands of tiny people.

These expressive figures, which the artist fondly calls “Champs,” are packed together to make other subjects like skulls, the Sun, and even the human body.

Watch these videos to see Berner at work:

