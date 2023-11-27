Home / Entertainment / Music

Canadian Choir Invites Rick Astley To Sing and He Surprises Them by Actually Showing Up

By Regina Sienra on November 27, 2023
Rick Astley in concert at Webster Hall in New York

Photo: Moffly/Depositphotos

When planning their next musical endeavor, a Toronto-based choir shot for the stars. In a heartwarming twist of fate, one music star answered back. Choir! Choir! Choir! has long covered famous pop and rock songs, even earning nods from their original performers. So when the time came to cover “Never Gonna Give You Up,” they thought it wouldn't hurt to ask Rick Astley to join them, but they hardly expected the singer to actually show up.

“Hey Rick Astley, we want you to come and sing with us. We will sing with you,” founder Daveed Goldman says at the start of a video, pleading in front of the entire choir. “We love your music, we celebrate music, and you have some wicked songs, man. So come and sing with us.”

Much to their delight, the singer took up their challenge during one of his North American tours. “HE SHOWED UP two weeks later!!” Choir! Choir! Choir! wrote.”It was even more incredible than we could have expected. Rick looks and sounds better than ever.” Astley led the crowd for a soaring rendition of “Never Gonna Give You Up.” The singer couldn't help but smile at the choir taking his hit song to a new level. Thrilled by the experience, he then challenged Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters to get himself to that basement in Toronto to sing with the excited vocalists.

While best known for “Never Gonna Give You Up,” Astley has continued to put out new music. His latest album, Are We There Yet? was released in October, and will have him touring the UK next year. Choir! Choir! Choir! is also on tour and, as a non-commitment choir, you can join them for an epic sing-along in a city near you. To learn more, follow them on Instagram.

A Toronto-based choir asked Rick Astley to join them for their cover of “Never Gonna Give You Up,” but they had no idea the singer would actually show up.

Rick Astley: Instagram
Choir! Choir! Choir!: Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [CBC]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
