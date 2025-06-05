Throughout history, there have been some paintings that stand apart, whether for their ability to shift artistic trends or revolutionize the way we perceive art. Any art aficionado can surely name a few, whether that be the Mona Lisa, Starry Night, or Guernica. But could you name 100 famous paintings? YouTuber Luiza Liz Bond certainly can.

Bond is the co-curator of The House of Tabula, formerly known as The Cinema Cartography, which offers in-depth explorations of art and cinema. Over nearly two hours, Bond speeds through thousands of years of art, moving from prehistoric cave paintings to the art of Basquiat. Along the way, she explores the cultural shifts marked by these artistic developments and explains what makes each work worthy of being on the list.

Dedicated readers of My Modern Met will recognize many paintings from our Art History category, where we have also explored iconic artworks like The Birth of Venus, Las Meninas, Luncheon on the Grass, The Kiss, and many more. Even if you are familiar with these artworks, the video is well worth a watch, as Bond packs it with details and drawings that, coupled with her analysis, shed new light on the work.

Whether you are a newbie who wants to learn more about art or someone who is always at the museum, set aside some time to watch this take on the 100 greatest paintings of all time. It's a refreshing reminder that, in a world where it's sometimes hard to find, quality content still exists on the internet.

