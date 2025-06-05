Home / Art History

Discover the 100 Greatest Paintings of All Time

By Jessica Stewart on June 5, 2025

Throughout history, there have been some paintings that stand apart, whether for their ability to shift artistic trends or revolutionize the way we perceive art. Any art aficionado can surely name a few, whether that be the Mona LisaStarry Night, or Guernica. But could you name 100 famous paintings? YouTuber Luiza Liz Bond certainly can.

Bond is the co-curator of The House of Tabula, formerly known as The Cinema Cartography, which offers in-depth explorations of art and cinema. Over nearly two hours, Bond speeds through thousands of years of art, moving from prehistoric cave paintings to the art of Basquiat. Along the way, she explores the cultural shifts marked by these artistic developments and explains what makes each work worthy of being on the list.

Dedicated readers of My Modern Met will recognize many paintings from our Art History category, where we have also explored iconic artworks like The Birth of Venus, Las Meninas, Luncheon on the Grass, The Kiss, and many more. Even if you are familiar with these artworks, the video is well worth a watch, as Bond packs it with details and drawings that, coupled with her analysis, shed new light on the work.

Whether you are a newbie who wants to learn more about art or someone who is always at the museum, set aside some time to watch this take on the 100 greatest paintings of all time. It's a refreshing reminder that, in a world where it's sometimes hard to find, quality content still exists on the internet.

Source: The 100 Greatest Paintings of All Time: From Botticelli and Bosch to Bacon and Basquiat

Related Articles:

20 of the Most Famous Sculptures You Need To Know

Spot the Self-Portrait: How Many Famous Artists Can You Identify? [Quiz]

Spot the Self-Portrait II: How Many Famous Artists Can You Identify? [Quiz]

37 of the Most Famous Artworks in History That Every Art History Buff Should Know

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Synchronized Indoor Skydiving Champions Perform Gravity-Defying Routine You Have To See
Here Are the Top 5 Most Valuable Paintings as of 2025
Filmmaker Captures Schoolmates at 50 Years Old and Again at 60 in Beautiful Look at Aging
Funny Security Camera Footage Captures Office Staff Having a Dance Break
Watch First-Ever Footage Captured of the Ground Shifting During a Powerful Earthquake
Watch Sir David Attenborough’s 99 Most Iconic Moments in a 6-Hour Birthday Tribute Video

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Polyglot Delivers Speech to High Schoolers in Their “Native” Gen Alpha Slang
Watch How the “Explosion of the Cart” Unleashes a Fiery Easter Tradition in Italy
Art Historian Rediscovers Lost Portrait of King Henry VIII in Photo Shared on Social Media
At a Church in Naples, There’s a Secret Fresco Hidden Behind a 16th-Century Painting
Watch an Octopus Hitch a Ride on a Shark in “Sharktopus” Footage Captured by Scientists
Watch the Poignant Moment a Deaf Girl Gets To Hear Her Friend’s Voice for the First Time

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.