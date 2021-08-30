Home / Entertainment

RIP Ed Asner: Paying Tribute to the Beloved Emmy-Winning Actor Who Starred in ‘Up’ and ‘Elf’

By Sara Barnes on August 30, 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Curtis Stigers (@thecurtisstigers)

Ed Asner, a character actor whose long career spanned generations, died on Sunday, August 29, 2021. The 91-year-old passed away at his home in California, his death confirmed by his family. “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully,” read a tweet on Asner's official Twitter account. “Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head—Goodnight dad. We love you.”

Chances are that you are familiar with Asner’s work, whether it was first being acquainted with him on The Mary Tyler Moore Show or Roots, in films like Up and Elf, or as a TV voice actor in Gargoyles and Freakazoid!

Perhaps his most enduring role was in the 1970s as Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, where he played the easy-to-anger but ultimately idealistic boss of the WJM television newsroom in Minneapolis. Working alongside Mary Tyler Moore, Asner is famous for telling her character: “You’ve got spunk. I hate spunk!” In portraying Lou, he won three Emmy awards for best-supporting actor in a comedy series.

More recently, Asner appeared in guest roles on television including The Good Wife, Grace and Frankie, and Cobra Kai. For films, he lent his voice as the grumpy and grieving Carl Fredricksen in Up, an Oscar-winning animated film. He also starred as Santa Claus opposite Will Ferrell in the Christmas comedy Elf. Both films are must-watches, and Elf deserves a yearly holiday viewing.

Beyond acting, Asner was active in political causes. He served as president of the Screen Actors Guild from 1981 to 1985 and worked to improve employment and compensation for actors. Asner also championed unionism and animal rights, calling his political activism not a “luxury, but a necessity.”

If you’d like to learn more about Asner, watch the 2014 documentary about him titled My Friend Ed.

Actor Ed Asner passed away on August 29, 2021, at his home in California.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EnElChisme! (@enelchisme2001)

He was the voice of Carl Fredricksen in Up, but he's perhaps best known for his role as Lou Grant in The Mary Tyler Moore Show. 

You can learn more about Asner in the documentary My Friend Ed.

h/t: [USA Today]

Related Articles:

RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg: People Are Sharing Tributes To the Pioneering Supreme Court Justice

RIP Bill Withers: Paying Tribute to Legendary Singer-Songwriter of ‘Lean on Me’

RIP Stan Lee: Fans Share Heartfelt Tributes to the Late Comic Book Legend

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Pose in Front of Rarely Seen Basquiat Painting for New Tiffany’s Ad
British Diver Tom Daley Goes Viral for Knitting a Dog Sweater in the Stands at Tokyo Olympics
B&W Pen Drawings Celebrate Fantastic Architecture of Beloved Pop Culture Universes
Family and Fans Remember Robin Williams on What Would’ve Been His 70th Birthday
Striking Celebrity Portraits Photographed In-Person At the 2021 Academy Awards
Tiffany Haddish Found Out She Won a Grammy While Filming Her Own Show and Has Best Reaction

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Celebrities Film Virtual “Entrances” for the Iconic ‘Instyle Elevator’ at the Golden Globes
Long-Awaited Studio Ghibli Theme Park Will Have a Real-Life Howl’s Moving Castle
Digital Artist Merges Famous Faces to Create Confusing Celebrity Mashups
Beloved Actress and Comedian Betty White Turns 99 Years Old
Legendary 98-Year-Old Betty White Holds World Record for Longest TV Career
Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender in Powerfully Vulnerable Statement of Joy

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.