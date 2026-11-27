Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por SPREAD (@spread_kitazawa)

In Japan, a nightclub traded loud music for books—for a day. A venue named SPREAD, located in Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa district, known for its alternative, bohemian vibes, hosted a “Book Rave.” The club turned the dance floor into a reading lounge with carpets where attendees could sit or lie down to read, as a DJ played ambient music to keep everyone focused. This isn’t a new trend taking over Japanese clubs; instead, it’s a unique event that has caught the world’s attention.

JUCY organized the event, and its Instagram bio simply reads, “We’re hosting Reading Parties at various locations in Tokyo.” The JUCY BOOK RAVE at SPREAD appears to be its first. And while it was held at a nightclub, the so-called “rave” ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a Saturday.

Instead of bringing their own books, attendees read the title recommended by the JUCY crew. The organizers also had some fiction titles available for sale. Attendees later discussed what they were reading and shared and traded books with others. According to the venue’s event flyer, the ¥2,500 ($15.80) cover charge included two drinks and a copy of the book they read.

“This event is not a gathering where participants bring their own books to read; rather, it is an event where everyone reads a single work of literary fiction designated by the organizers,” the team said when promoting a second of these getogethers. “The book we plan to read for this event is Kohei Toyonaga’s Tsuki no Hashiri ya, Uma no Hashiri. We do not recommend participation if you have already read this book (though you are more than welcome to join if you’d like to reread it and share your thoughts with other participants.”

If you’re in the Tokyo area, follow JUCY on Instagram to stay up to date on its reading events.

A nightclub named SPREAD hosted a “Book Rave,” turning the dance floor into a reading lounge.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por JUCY (@jucy_ig)

While it was held at a nightclub, the so-called “rave” ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a Saturday.

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