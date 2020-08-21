Tokyo’s See-Through Public Toilets Let People See How Clean They Are Before Entering

View this post on Instagram
While some people might try to entirely avoid using public bathrooms, sometimes it’s necessary to brave whatever’s behind restroom doors. Understanding people’s concerns with entertaining the unknown, Tokyo has just installed two see-through bathroom facilities in public parks, allowing people to see how clean they are before deciding to use them.
You’re probably thinking there’s no way you would use a public bathroom that’s see-through (even if it’s incredibly clean). However, these particular restrooms are made from “smart glass” that turns opaque when the bathroom is locked and occupied. Designed by Shigeru Ban, the stalls are part of a project organized by the nonprofit Nippon Foundation, titled The Tokyo Toilet. The project asked 16 different artists to redesign 17 public bathrooms throughout the district of Shibuya, in the hopes of making them more accessible and appealing.
One set of Ban’s see-through stalls can be found at Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park and the other at Haru-no-Ogawa Community Park. The clever design fights the assumption that public toilets are “dark, dirty, smelly, and scary,” and they’re even available to anyone, regardless of disability. These colorful lavatories are not only practical, but they look great, too. At night, they light up “like a beautiful lantern.”
Tokyo has just installed two see-through bathrooms in public parks, allowing people to see how clean they are before deciding to use them.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Designed by Shigeru Ban, the stalls feature “smart glass” that turns opaque when the bathroom is locked and occupied.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The Tokyo Toilet: Website
h/t: [Geekologie]
Related Articles:
15+ Japanese Designs That Have Subtly Outdone the Rest of the World
30 Creative Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers