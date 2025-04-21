Michigan Community Forms Human Chain To Help Book Store Move 9,100 Books, One by One

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serendipity Books (@serendipity_books_chelsea)

When Serendipity Books, an independent bookstore in the small town of Chelsea, Michigan, faced the daunting task of moving all 9,100 of its books to a new location, owner Michelle Tuplin knew she’d need more than just a few helping hands—she’d need a village. Unsure how to tackle the logistics, she put out a simple call for volunteers, hoping a few people might show up. To her amazement, nearly 300 locals responded, forming a human conveyor belt that stretched 350 feet—from the old store’s stockroom, around the corner, and straight into the new space.

Neighbors, customers, and even curious passersby pitched in, forming two human chains to pass each book hand-to-hand down the street, completing the move in under two hours. The inventory had even been pre-sorted alphabetically, so once the books reached the new store, volunteers at the end of the line could place them straight onto the shelves, ready for sale. “It was just a joyful experience,” said Donna Zak, one of the volunteers. “We were passing the books and noticing and commenting to each other, ‘Oh, have you read this one? I really enjoyed this one!’”

The event was a rare opportunity for people of all ages to lend a hand, connect with their neighbors, and contribute to a shared purpose. “There was a 91-year-old woman. There was a good customer who has issues with his heart. There was somebody with their 6-year-old child,” recalls Tuplin. “We figured if we just did it book by book, everybody could be involved.”

The human chain was a heartwarming display of just how close-knit the Chelsea community truly is, and a reminder that a shared love of books can bring people together in remarkable ways. “To see the community come out and, you know, put all those words that they say, usually say, into action, it truly just meant the world,” Tuplin said. “It was overwhelming.”

This isn’t the first time book-lovers have teamed up like this. Back in 2018, around 250 people in Southampton, England, formed a human chain to pass 2,000 books down the street when October Books, a community-run shop, moved just 150 meters (about 492 feet) away. Maybe all moves should be done like this—it really shows the power of community.

The new, much bigger Serendipity Books store is set to open on April 26, 2025, on Independent Bookstore Day.

