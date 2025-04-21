Home / Inspiring

Michigan Community Forms Human Chain To Help Book Store Move 9,100 Books, One by One

By Emma Taggart on April 21, 2025

When Serendipity Books, an independent bookstore in the small town of Chelsea, Michigan, faced the daunting task of moving all 9,100 of its books to a new location, owner Michelle Tuplin knew she’d need more than just a few helping hands—she’d need a village. Unsure how to tackle the logistics, she put out a simple call for volunteers, hoping a few people might show up. To her amazement, nearly 300 locals responded, forming a human conveyor belt that stretched 350 feet—from the old store’s stockroom, around the corner, and straight into the new space.

Neighbors, customers, and even curious passersby pitched in, forming two human chains to pass each book hand-to-hand down the street, completing the move in under two hours. The inventory had even been pre-sorted alphabetically, so once the books reached the new store, volunteers at the end of the line could place them straight onto the shelves, ready for sale. “It was just a joyful experience,” said Donna Zak, one of the volunteers. “We were passing the books and noticing and commenting to each other, ‘Oh, have you read this one? I really enjoyed this one!’”

The event was a rare opportunity for people of all ages to lend a hand, connect with their neighbors, and contribute to a shared purpose. “There was a 91-year-old woman. There was a good customer who has issues with his heart. There was somebody with their 6-year-old child,” recalls Tuplin. “We figured if we just did it book by book, everybody could be involved.”

The human chain was a heartwarming display of just how close-knit the Chelsea community truly is, and a reminder that a shared love of books can bring people together in remarkable ways. “To see the community come out and, you know, put all those words that they say, usually say, into action, it truly just meant the world,” Tuplin said. “It was overwhelming.”

This isn’t the first time book-lovers have teamed up like this. Back in 2018, around 250 people in Southampton, England, formed a human chain to pass 2,000 books down the street when October Books, a community-run shop, moved just 150 meters (about 492 feet) away. Maybe all moves should be done like this—it really shows the power of community.

The new, much bigger Serendipity Books store is set to open on April 26, 2025, on Independent Bookstore Day.

Around 300 people formed a human chain along a street to help Serendipity Books, an independent bookstore in Michigan, move 9,100 books to its new location.

Serendipity Books: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Source: A Michigan community takes a novel approach to moving 9,100 books for shop's next chapter

Related Articles:

18 of the Best Independent Bookstores to Visit Across the United States

15+ of the Coolest Bookstores to Visit Around the World

Bookshop.org Launches Revolutionary E-Book Platform for Independent and Local Bookstores

Futuristic Bookstore in China Inspired by the Celestial World

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Prominent Civil Rights Figure Ruby Bridges Publishes Love Letter to Her First-Grade Teacher
95-Year-Old Powerlifter Shows Inspiring Strength in ’Strong Grandma’ Short Documentary
Ukrainian Man Experiencing Homelessness Becomes Unexpected Style Icon
Audience Member With Cerebral Palsy Steals the Show After Comedian Invites Him on Stage
Actor Michael Sheen Uses His Own Money to Clear $1.3 Million in Debt for 900 People
Watch a Fearless Woman Take an Emotional Base Jump Off Utah Cliffs

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

RIP James Harrison: Blood Donor Who Saved the Lives of Over 2.4 Million Babies Dies at 88
Celebrated ANGEL ART Auction Turns Creativity Into Compassion for Those Impacted by Los Angeles Wildfires
Blind Man “Watches” Live Sports in Real-Time With This Revolutionary Device
Man Sets World Record for Longest Time Living Underwater After 120 Days Straight
Fire Chief Used Milk and Beers Found in a Fridge To Save a Pair of Houses During the LA Wildfires
Community Rallies Behind and Raises Nearly $40K for Poorly Tipped Pizza Driver Who Delivered During a Snowstorm

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.