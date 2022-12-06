Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Craft Your Own Beautiful Hoop Art When You Use These Embroidery Supplies

By Sara Barnes on December 6, 2022
Embroidery Hoop and Fabric With a Photo Printed on It

What tools do you need for embroidery? It’s a good question and one that embroidery artist Floor Giebels is eager to answer. She teaches an online course called Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics in which she shows you how to create images, print them on fabric, and then use thread to enhance the photograph.

Giebels starts by sourcing images and then printing them at home. She then selects a color palette and employs basic stitches to create realistic hair and clothing. The approach of using printed fabrics goes beyond the beginner-level pattern transfer, but the stitches are fundamental techniques that anyone can learn and more advanced stitchers will love to use.

To learn how Giebels creates her embroidery, you’ll need the following supplies. You’ll start out with the printed images, whether that’s on your own inkjet printer (and full-page shipping labels) or through a printing service like Spoonflower. Then, you’ll use embroidery needles, crewel needles, and floss to bring the image to life on cotton fabric in a seven-inch wooden hoop. Finally, craft glue will help secure your artwork to make it suitable for display.

Take your embroidery to new heights with Floor Giebels' course called Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics.

Embroidery Hoop and Fabric With a Photo Printed on It

 

For Giebels' class, make sure you have these items handy:

 

Inkjet Printer (optional)

Printer

HP | $84.89

 

Full-Page Shipping Labels

Ink Jet Labels

Maco | $14.36

 

Unbleached Cotton Fabric

Cotton Fabric

Design Works | $7.99+

 

7-inch Embroidery Hoop

Embroidery Hoop

Ziqianhard | $11.99

 

Crewel Needles (set of 2)

Embroidery Needles

Ziqanhard | $11.99

 

Embroidery Needles

Embroidery Needles

Singer | $6.75

 

Embroidery Floss

DMC Thread

DMC | $25.21

 

Aleene's All-Purpose Tacky Glue

Tacky Glue

Aleene's | $2.44

 

Printing Image on FabricPrinting Image on FabricPrinted Photo with DMC Thread Card

Embroidery StitchesEmbroidery Hoop and Fabric With a Photo Printed on ItEmbroidery Hoop and Fabric With a Photo Printed on It

Embroidery Hoop and Fabric With a Photo Printed on ItEmbroidery Hoop and Fabric With a Photo Printed on ItEmbroidery Hoop and Fabric With a Photo Printed on It

Get a peek into the class here:

My Modern Met Academy: Website

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
