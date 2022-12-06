Craft Your Own Beautiful Hoop Art When You Use These Embroidery Supplies

What tools do you need for embroidery? It’s a good question and one that embroidery artist Floor Giebels is eager to answer. She teaches an online course called Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics in which she shows you how to create images, print them on fabric, and then use thread to enhance the photograph.

Giebels starts by sourcing images and then printing them at home. She then selects a color palette and employs basic stitches to create realistic hair and clothing. The approach of using printed fabrics goes beyond the beginner-level pattern transfer, but the stitches are fundamental techniques that anyone can learn and more advanced stitchers will love to use.

To learn how Giebels creates her embroidery, you’ll need the following supplies. You’ll start out with the printed images, whether that’s on your own inkjet printer (and full-page shipping labels) or through a printing service like Spoonflower. Then, you’ll use embroidery needles, crewel needles, and floss to bring the image to life on cotton fabric in a seven-inch wooden hoop. Finally, craft glue will help secure your artwork to make it suitable for display.

Grab your embroidery supplies and enroll in Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics. It’s only available through My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform that will ignite your creativity. Know someone who would love this class as a gift? Give them a gift certificate to purchase this course.

Take your embroidery to new heights with Floor Giebels' course called Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics.

For Giebels' class, make sure you have these items handy:

Inkjet Printer (optional)

Full-Page Shipping Labels

Unbleached Cotton Fabric

7-inch Embroidery Hoop

Crewel Needles (set of 2)

Embroidery Needles

Embroidery Floss

Aleene's All-Purpose Tacky Glue

