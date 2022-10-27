Home / Food Art

High Schooler Transforms a Melon Into a Real-life “Devil Fruit” From a Popular Anime

By Sara Barnes on October 27, 2022

Fans of the popular anime and manga pirate series One Piece likely remember—and perhaps even dreamed about—Devil Fruit. In the world of the series, they are a collection of mysterious and distinctive fruits that give anyone who eats them permanent superhuman powers. But they come with a caveat; whoever ingests them is left permanently unable to swim. The severe limitation hasn’t stopped mere humans from wishing they could enjoy a Devil Fruit. Now, a Japanese high school student named Etoo has made their own, sans superpowers.

In a viral tweet, Etoo showed off their handy work of a real-life reproduction of Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Mi (Gum Gum Fruit). This particular fruit turns someone into a Rubber Human by giving their body the property of rubber.

Etoo produced a real-life replica of Gum Gum Fruit by carving the design into a melon and perfectly recreating its intricate patterning onto the rind. To do this, they revealed that they started scratching into the melon when it was still small which caused the mesh-like motif to stand out once the fruit grew bigger.

With such an enthusiastic response, Etoo said that they were going to work on another Devil Fruit: Mera Mera no Mi, which gives people the power to create, control, and transform into fire. Be sure to follow Etoo on Twitter to see when they complete it.

A Japanese high school student named Etoo carved a real-life Gum Gum Fruit, a type of Devil Fruit from the popular anime and manga series One Piece.

Etoo: Twitter
h/t: [grape]

Related Articles:

This Amazing Anime Flipbook Is So Long It Should Be Its Own Show

Creative Dad Turns Son’s Drawings Into Awesome Anime Characters

Master Fruit Carving Artist Creates Sensational Food Art With Avocados

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Bakery Sculpts 6-Foot “Pan Solo” Bread Sculpture Inspired by Han Solo in ‘Star Wars’
31+ Halloween Pumpkin Carving Ideas to Creatively Celebrate the Spookiest Time of Year
This Restaurant Video Projects a Tiny Chef on Your Table as Your Food Is Prepared and Served
Embroidered “Cakes” Look Just as Moist and Sweet as the Real Thing
Adorable Rice Balls Reimagine Japan’s Cutest Bird as Anime-Style Delinquents
Velveeta Debuts Mac and Cheese-Inspired Martini Called the “Veltini”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Baker Turns Gingerbread Into Sculptures of Iconic Movie Characters
Japanese Food Artist Makes Crystal Clear Desserts With Delicious Treats You Can See Inside
Museum Challenges Visitors To Transform Their Favorite Artworks Into Cakes
Japanese Baker Recreates the South Pole as Adorable Rice Cakes
Pastry Chef Creates 8-Foot-Tall Giraffe Made Entirely of Chocolate
Ambitious Couple Is “Traveling” to Every Country in the World by Recreating Traditional Foods for Incredible At-Home Feasts

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]