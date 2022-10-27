High Schooler Transforms a Melon Into a Real-life “Devil Fruit” From a Popular Anime

Fans of the popular anime and manga pirate series One Piece likely remember—and perhaps even dreamed about—Devil Fruit. In the world of the series, they are a collection of mysterious and distinctive fruits that give anyone who eats them permanent superhuman powers. But they come with a caveat; whoever ingests them is left permanently unable to swim. The severe limitation hasn’t stopped mere humans from wishing they could enjoy a Devil Fruit. Now, a Japanese high school student named Etoo has made their own, sans superpowers.

In a viral tweet, Etoo showed off their handy work of a real-life reproduction of Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Mi (Gum Gum Fruit). This particular fruit turns someone into a Rubber Human by giving their body the property of rubber.

Etoo produced a real-life replica of Gum Gum Fruit by carving the design into a melon and perfectly recreating its intricate patterning onto the rind. To do this, they revealed that they started scratching into the melon when it was still small which caused the mesh-like motif to stand out once the fruit grew bigger.

With such an enthusiastic response, Etoo said that they were going to work on another Devil Fruit: Mera Mera no Mi, which gives people the power to create, control, and transform into fire. Be sure to follow Etoo on Twitter to see when they complete it.

