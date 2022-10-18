Incredible Winning Images from the 2022 Siena International Photo Awards

Greek photographer Konstantinos Tsakalidis‘ haunting look at the devastation of wildfires was named Photo of the Year in the 2022 Siena International Photo Awards. The shot captures the desperation of Kritsiopi Panayiota, an 81-year-old woman, as the flames are approaching her home during the serious forest fires that hit the country in summer 2021 and caused extensive environmental damage. The image was selected from tens of thousands of images sent by photographers from 140 countries.

Taskalidis' work, along with all 12 category winners, is now on display in Siena, Italy, until November 20, 2022. His incredible photo was just one of many honored in the competition. Other standout images include Dan Winters‘ portrait of Angelina Jolie, which won the Fascinating Faces and Characters category. Jolie is a striking beauty on her own, but the addition of bees placed strategically across her face and body takes the image to another level. Shot for National Geographic to promote World Bee Day, the award-winning portrait required Jolie to stay still for 18 minutes while the bees sat on her body.

Well-regarded wildlife photographer Amos Nachoum took home first place in the Animals in Their Environment category for his sweet photo of a polar bear and her cub. In this tender photo, we can clearly see the mother bear looking out for her baby, as she guides the cub next to her in the water.

From street photography to architectural photography, each category highlights the distinct talents of these photographers. Looking through the gallery of winners, it's impossible not to be dazzled by their skills and impressed by the different types of photography that are making an impact on our world today. Scroll down for some of our favorite winners and finalists.

Check out the winners of the 2022 Siena International Photo Awards.

Photographers from 140 countries submitted their best work to the photo contest.

All the winners will have their work displayed in Siena, Italy through the end of November.

