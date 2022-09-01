Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Striking Winners of the 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

By Margherita Cole on September 1, 2022
Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Absolute Winner – Johan Willems, “Cheetah with cubs”

There’s something undeniably striking about black and white photography and photographers around the world rightly take advantage of its visual appeal. And now they’re being rewarded for their efforts. This year marks the first edition of the Black and White Photo Awards, a competition that celebrates the artistry of monochrome photography. Featuring categories in landscape, portrait, and architecture, among others, the winners of this contest impressed the jury with their astounding, high-caliber works showcasing the visual power of working in a limited color scheme.

The Absolute Winner of the contest went to Johan Willems for his entry, Cheetah with cubs. It depicts a beautiful shot of a mother cheetah standing over her cubs on a grassy plain. Then, in the Special Prize for Creativity, photographer Dusty Cooper won for his piece, Levitate, which portrays three dancers in blurry, almost ghostly forms. “My photography and love for dance collide and I think my passion for both shows in my work,” explains Cooper.

Other standout winners include Kazutoshi Kawakami's Pattern, which won in the Portrait category, and Patterns of Eid by Saurabh Sirohiya, which took home the top prize in the Street category. The Haida brand also collaborated with the contest, selecting the work Echoing Spaces by George Digalakis in their special category. This particular piece captures a group of reeds in an otherwise empty body of water that appears to merge with the sky.

In addition to the winners of these categories, numerous others were honored with golden, silver, and bronze mentions. Overall, the Black and White Photo Awards distributed more than €1,700 in prize money and expects to surpass that amount in future editions. The Black and White Photo Awards states: What is clear to us is that we will continue working to become one of the main references among photographers who, like us, love black and white.”

Take a look at the incredible winners of the 2022 Black and White Photo Awards.

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Special Prize for Creativity – Dusty Cooper, “Levitate”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Category Winner Architecture – Hector Ballester Ballester, “A light at the end of the tunnel”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Category Winner Street – Saurabh Sirohiya, “Patterns of Eid”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Category Winner Portrait – Kazutoshi Kawakami, “Pattern”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Category Winner Fauna and Flora – Enric Adrian Gener, “Mobulas in the Mediterranean”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Category Winner Landscape – Vasilis Livanos, “Sea of Sand”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Winner Haida Special Award – George Digalakis, “Echoing Spaces”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Golden Mention Architecture – Antonio Figueras Barranco, “Waves”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Silver Mention Architecture – Juan Jesús González Romero, “La cúpula”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Bronze Mention Architecture – Lars Oliver Michaelis, “Stairways from heaven”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Bronze Mention Architecture – Zhenwei Wang, “The Last Emperor”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Golden Mention Street – Jason Au, “Obsession”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Silver Mention Street – Walter Sinigoi, “Untitled”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Silver Mention Street – Michael Duckworth, “Ramble and roam”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Bronze Mention Street – Hervé Boutrouille, “The artist and his fans What better fans than smartphones?”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Golden Mention Portrait – Corine Bakker, “Ode”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Silver Mention Portrait – Andres Montoya Arango, “Una lucha infinita por aceptarse y ser aceptado”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Silver Mention Portrait – Karen Gajate Schoormans, “Entre luces y sombras retornan sus sueños”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Bronze Mention Portrait – Antonio Damián Gallego, “Estudiante de Bobo-Dioulasso”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Golden Mention Fauna and Flora – Ricardo Tormo Massignani, “Posado de girafas”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Silver Mention Fauna and Flora – Pavlos Evangelidis, “Fan Club”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Silver Mention Fauna and Flora – Alessandro Accordini, “Backlight horse”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Bronze Mention Fauna and Flora – Enric Adrian Gener, “Bottlenose Dolphins surface reflections”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Golden Mention Landscape – Ales Krivec, “The Dolomites Seiser Alm”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Silver Mention Landscape – Juan Lopez Ruiz, “The land of water”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Bronze Mention Landscape – Xu Dong, “Country Road Take Me Home”

Winners of 2022 Black and White Photo Awards

Bronze Mention Landscape – Andy Gray, “The famous Great Ridge walkway in the Peak District England”

Black and White Photo Awards: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Black and White Photo Awards.

