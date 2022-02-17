Home / Animals / Dogs

Meet Skippy, a 26-Year-Old Border Collie Who Is the “Oldest Dog in Ireland”

By Sara Barnes on February 17, 2022

Pet owners wish that their beloved furry friends would live forever, but they know that all good boys and girls will eventually cross the rainbow bridge. Patrick Geraghty, however, has been able to, so far, stave off this sad fact with his dog Skippy. At 26 years old, the Border Collie is thought to be the oldest dog in Ireland (where the two reside) and one of the oldest canines in the world. Skippy is the equivalent age of 130 to 145 in human years!

Geraghty and Skippy have been an inseparable pair since the summer of 1995. The man began raising the pup when he was just a few weeks old, after getting him from a breeder. Up until the last couple of years, Skippy has been a farm dog, which is ideal for a Border Collie as they’re part of the “working and herding” breed.

As Skippy has aged, his mobility has naturally declined. Now, he needs the help of Geraghty to stand up. Skippy has also lost his hearing. But that hasn't broken the pair's bond. “We’re good buddies,” says his human. “It’s my turn to look after him now, you know. He’s been good to me when he’s had his health but he’s down and out now and I have to give him water four times a day and feed him three times a day—but I don’t mind.”

Although there are no official records to confirm Skippy’s exact age, there are family members who distinctly remember Skippy as a puppy on the farm in the 1990s. A neighbor of Geraghty’s also remembers the dog chasing their car when moving into the area about 20 years ago. Regardless of the exact age, it's clear that Skippy and Geraghty will be together as long as they can.

h/t: [Irish Mirror]

