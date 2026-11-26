The Smithsonian American Art Museum brings together 225 photographs documenting the United States around its 1976 Bicentennial in Much Here Is Beautiful: Photography Surveys of the U.S. Bicentennial. Featuring work by more than 70 photographers, the exhibition spans the country, from New York City to rural Appalachia. Together, these images capture communities during a period of social and economic change.

The photographs grew out of a federal initiative launched by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to mark the nation’s 200th anniversary. Inspired by the Farm Security Administration’s documentary photography during the Great Depression, the program funded 72 regional surveys of American life. The exhibition reunites selections from these projects for the first time, including works rediscovered through curatorial research.

Much Here Is Beautiful also traces the history of federal survey photography. It opens with 19th-century images by Carleton E. Watkins, Timothy O’Sullivan, and William H. Jackson, whose photographs introduced many Americans to the West’s landscapes. Works by Dorothea Lange and Walker Evans show how documentary photography later expanded to record everyday life.

The exhibition spans four regions, from Lee Friedlander’s photographs of industrial towns in the Northeast to Robert Townsend Jones Jr.’s previously unseen images of Beale Street in Memphis. In the Midwest, Joel Meyerowitz photographs St. Louis and its Gateway Arch, while John Margolies documents the roadside attractions that define the American landscape.

In the West, Mark Klett and JoAnn Verburg revisit historic landscapes through their Rephotographic Survey Project, placing contemporary images alongside 19th-century photographs. Reagan Louie’s photographs of San Francisco’s Chinatown offer a more personal perspective on the communities and histories that shape the country.

The exhibition takes its title from Robert Hayden’s 1978 poem “American Journal.” The phrase offers a fitting lens for photographs that look beyond familiar national symbols. Instead, they document the people, places, and everyday experiences that shape American life. Seen together, these images preserve a portrait of the country while inviting viewers to reconsider how its history has been recorded.

Much Here Is Beautiful: Photography Surveys of the U.S. Bicentennial will be on view at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., through April 18, 2027.

The Smithsonian American Art Museum presents 225 photographs documenting the United States around its 1976 Bicentennial.

A federal initiative funded 72 photographic surveys to capture American communities during a period of social and economic change.

Previously unseen images reveal how neighborhoods and cities, including Memphis and Atlanta, were changing in the late 1970s.

The exhibition spans four U.S. regions, revisiting historic landscapes and documenting the communities that shape the nation.

Exhibition Information :

Much Here Is Beautiful: Photography Surveys of the U.S. Bicentennial

September 18, 2026–April 18, 2027

Smithsonian American Art Museum

8th and G Streets NW, Washington, D.C. 20004

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My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Resnicow and Associates Inc.