10 Best Kits to Help You Create Your Own Aromatic Soaps

Soap is a house essential that keeps us clean and smelling good. While you can easily purchase high-quality soaps in stores and online, it's also fun, and not too difficult, to make it from the comfort of your home. All you need is the right combination of materials, which you can find packaged for you in all-inclusive soap-making kits.

From exfoliating oatmeal vanilla bars of soap to colorful bath bombs, there's a variety of kits available. They're all based on the basic elements needed for saponification (the scientific process of making soap): fat and an alkaline material. However, these kits also include other materials such as essential oils and vibrant colors to make your soap aromatic and beautiful.

Scroll down to see our selection of the 10 best soap-making kits.

Make your own soap with these awesome kits.

Oatmeal Vanilla Soap Kit

Unicorn Bath Bomb & Soap Set

Life of the Party Soap Base

Horizon STMT Bath Bomb Kit

Sparkling Squishy Soap Bath Bomb Kit

Make Your Own Soap Kit

Jelly Soap Making Kit

Make Your Own Disney Princess Soaps Kit

Frozen II Bath Bombs

Botanical Soap Kit

Related Articles:

10+ All-Inclusive Arts & Crafts Kits to Jumpstart Your Next Hobby

14 Best Portable Art Supplies if You’re an Artist On-the-Go

Stylish Supplies and Cute Kits Perfect for Starting Embroidery

15+ Tips and Tricks That Will Help You Creatively Organize Your Craft Supplies