10 Best Kits to Help You Create Your Own Aromatic Soaps

By Margherita Cole on November 2, 2021
Handmade Soap

Photo: Imaginechina-Tuchong/Depositphotos
Soap is a house essential that keeps us clean and smelling good. While you can easily purchase high-quality soaps in stores and online, it's also fun, and not too difficult, to make it from the comfort of your home. All you need is the right combination of materials, which you can find packaged for you in all-inclusive soap-making kits.

From exfoliating oatmeal vanilla bars of soap to colorful bath bombs, there's a variety of kits available. They're all based on the basic elements needed for saponification (the scientific process of making soap): fat and an alkaline material. However, these kits also include other materials such as essential oils and vibrant colors to make your soap aromatic and beautiful.

Scroll down to see our selection of the 10 best soap-making kits.

Make your own soap with these awesome kits.

 

Oatmeal Vanilla Soap Kit

 

Unicorn Bath Bomb & Soap Set

Unicorn Bath Bomb Set

Kenley Store | $19.79

 

Life of the Party Soap Base

 

Horizon STMT Bath Bomb Kit

Horizon Bath Bombs

Horizon | $17.31

 

Sparkling Squishy Soap Bath Bomb Kit

Sparkling Squishing Soap

Horizon | $14.99

 

Make Your Own Soap Kit

Make Your Own Soap Kit

Klutz | $17.71

 

Jelly Soap Making Kit

 

Make Your Own Disney Princess Soaps Kit

Disney Bath Bombs

Quarto Books | $23.99

 

Frozen II Bath Bombs

 

Botanical Soap Kit

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
