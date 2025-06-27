Home / Design / Creative Products

Mesmerizing Kinetic Clock Expands and Contracts With the Passage of Time

By Emma Taggart on June 27, 2025

Whether you’re constantly running late or you feel like there aren’t enough hours in the day, our relationship with time can often be a source of stress. London-based designer Matt Gilbert of studio Animaro seeks to change that with Solstice 2.0—a kinetic clock designed to transform how we experience time, encouraging a calmer and more mindful perspective.

The meditative, sculptural timepiece transforms with the passage of time like a kinetic work of art. Over a 12-hour cycle, it gently changes shape, gracefully expanding until midday, when the sun reaches its peak, then gradually contracting by 6 p.m. The clock is designed to reconnect us with the way we once told time through nature, using shape and pattern, much like a modern sundial.

“For many, time and a need for absolute accuracy has become a source of stress,” says Gilbert. “When designing the Solstice timepiece, I wanted its movement to represent the passing of time in a way that was beautiful and peaceful, taking inspiration from flowers opening in response to light.”

In Clock Mode, the single hour hand makes a full rotation every 12 hours, just like a traditional clock. It moves so gradually you won’t notice it shifting, but its shape subtly evolves throughout the day. Switch to Demo Mode, and the hand completes a full rotation every 60 seconds, turning the clock into a mesmerizing piece of kinetic art. Tapping the metal bar—equipped with a touch sensor—lets you toggle between modes. When you switch from Demo Mode to Clock Mode, the Solstice 2.0 automatically syncs to the correct time.

Recently launched on Kickstarter, Solstice 2.0 is Animaro’s second campaign, showcasing a more refined and thoughtfully updated design. While the original Solstice saw 200 units shipped around the world, this new edition is limited to just 80 units, allowing Animaro to prioritize craftsmanship and quality.

Check out Solstice 2.0 below and find out more about this amazing clock on Kickstarter. You can order yours through the campaign, with a choice of three beautiful wood finishes: walnut, oak, and sapele.

Designer and founder of studio Animaro Matt Gilbert created Solstice 2.0, a kinetic clock that transforms with the passage of time.

Over a 12-hour cycle, it gently changes shape, gracefully expanding until midday, when the sun reaches its peak.

Then it gradually contracts by 6 p.m.

The clock is designed to reconnect us with the way we once told time through nature, using shape and pattern, much like a modern sundial.

Tapping a metal bar—equipped with a touch sensor—lets you toggle between modes.

In Clock Mode, the single hour hand makes a full rotation every 12 hours, just like a traditional clock.

Switch to Demo Mode, and the hand completes a full rotation every 60 seconds, turning the clock into a mesmerizing piece of kinetic art.

Watch this beautiful clock expand and contract over time.

