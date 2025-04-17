2025 Sony World Photography Awards Announce Spectacular Winners of the Professional Competition

The 2025 Sony World Photography Awards have concluded with the announcement of Zed Smith as the Photographer of the Year 2025. The acclaimed British photographer rose above the other nine winners of the professional categories to nab the top prize for his moving series, “The Anthropocene Illusion.”

This stark look at the human impact on the environment has an interesting twist, with the photographer specifically looking at how we manufacture faux nature settings, shying away from the true, negative impact of human intervention in natural environments.

“Over the last six years, I have explored how we immerse ourselves in choreographed and simulated environments to mask our destructive impact on the natural world—we have become masters of a stage-managed, artificial ‘experience’ of nature,” says Smith. “Projects such as this take extensive research and a very long time to complete—the recognition of this Award really helps to now get the work out into the world and to be able to tell this vital story.”

In addition to Smith's win, nine other category winners were also announced during a special ceremony in London. Standouts include Chantal Pinzi's exploration of India's few female skateboarders and Toby Binder's deeply personal look at intergenerational tension at the border of Northern Ireland, which won the Sports and Documentary Projects categories, respectively.

The overall winners of the Open, Student, and Youth competitions were also honored at the ceremony. France's Olivier Unia won the Open competition, which honors single photographs, for her dynamic photo of a traditional Moroccan tbourida show. Micaela Valdivia Medina of Peru won the Student competition for her moving series of images that look at life inside a women's prison in Chile. And 16-year-old Daniel Dian-Ji Wu of Taiwan was named Youth Photographer of the Year for his striking photo of a skateboarder doing a trick at sunset in Venice Beach.

Scroll down to see more winners and then head to the official website to see the winners and shortlisted entries across all the contests.

The 2025 Sony World Photography Awards have announced the winners of the professional competition.

The professional competition awards outstanding photography series.

The incredible overall winners of the Youth, Student, and Open competitions were also revealed.

World Photography Organisation: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Sony World Photography Awards.