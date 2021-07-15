Home / Illusion

Dizzying Optical Illusion Visualizes an Important Message About Wildlife Conservation

By Emma Taggart on July 15, 2021
Optical Illusion Panda by Ilja Klemencov

Photo: Ilja Klemencov (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

What do you see among these zigzag lines? Whether you can spot a figure emerging or it's just making you feel dizzy, the optical illusion created by Russian artist Ilja Klemencov has been sparking debates online. Apparently, only 1% of people are able to see a panda, which is also the logo of the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF). Titled They Can Disappear, the trick-of-the-eye image aims to spread an important message about conservation efforts.

With around 1,800 left in the wild, giant pandas are currently classified as a vulnerable species. Klemencov’s image visualizes how the population of the animal is dwindling right before our eyes, as is the case for many other endangered species. If you’re able to see the panda among the lines, it looks ghostly and out of focus, as if it really could disappear with the blink of an eye.

The optical illusion is an example of the McCollough effect. The visual phenomenon was discovered by Celeste McCollough in 1965. He found that staring at two-color grids for a few minutes can trick the eye into seeing different colors.

If you stare at Klemencov’s image for long enough, you might start to see a green or pink tinge over the picture. If you can’t see the color change, tilting your head to 90 degrees might help. And if you’re struggling to make out the panda, try stepping back from your screen.

Check out the full-size They Can Disappear illusion below.

Russian artist Ilja Klemencov created this optical illusion, titled They Can Disappear. Can you spot the hidden animal?

Optical Illusion Panda by Ilja Klemencov

Photo: Ilja Klemencov (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

h/t: [22 Words]

All images via Ilja Klemencov.

Related Articles:

Mind-Bending Optical Illusion Makes Static Figures Appear to Run and Jump Off Stairs

These 10 Spellbinding Optical Illusions Are Considered the Best of 2019

You Need to Shake Your Head to See the Hidden Animal in This Optical Illusion

Optical Illusion Goes Viral Because People Can’t Believe What They’re Looking At

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Massive 3D Cat Is Now Meowing From One of Tokyo’s Biggest Billboards
‘Brocken Spectre’ Is a Rare Yet Beautiful Optical Phenomenon of a Radial Rainbow
Become a Mind-Bending Optical Illusion Every Time You Wear These Jeans
Visual Effects Artist Creates Mind-Boggling Illusions Using Everyday Objects
Mind-Bending Artwork Transforms From One Portrait Into Two Completely Different Paintings
Poetic Sculpture Covered in a Light Layer of Frost Looks Like a Drawing Come to Life

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Makeup Artist Transforms Herself Into a Canvas for 3D Art That Pops off the Skin
Artist Transforms Herself Into Mind-Bending Optical Illusions Without Any Photoshop
3D Model of Mind-Boggling ‘Schröder Staircase’ Wins 2020 Best Illusion of the Year Contest
Mind-Bending Optical Illusion Makes Static Figures Appear to Run and Jump Off Stairs
Flat Street in Montreal Is a Visual Playground That Looks Like Undulating Sand Dunes
Makeup Artist Uses Paint to Turn Her Body Into Different Delicious Food

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.