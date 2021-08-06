Home / Design

Scientists Design Spring-Loaded ‘Sound Screw’ To Help Drywall Absorb Loud Noises

By Claudicet Pena on August 6, 2021
Sound Absorbing Materials

Photo: The Revolutionary Sound Screw / Malmö University

Sound is an integral part of our lives. It follows us everywhere we go, each and every day. We love sounds that give us joy, from our favorite music to a baby’s laugh. However, we can also hate sounds that cause common complaints in our homes, from our neighbor’s dog barking to disturbing loud conversations. There are many solutions to preventing sounds from escaping a room. We can cover the walls in sound-absorbing panels—a solution often used in recording studios—or have insulation blown into the walls.

Sound-absorbing materials can be both quite thick and expensive. However, Swedish scientists have developed a thinner, less costly alternative, in the form of a simple spring-loaded sound-dampening screw. The Revolutionary Sound Absorbing Screw (aka Sound Screw), developed by Håkan Wernersson of the Department of Materials Science and Applied Mathematics at Sweden’s Malmö University, is a clever solution that requires no custom installation tools and materials.

Sound Absorbing Tools

Photo: The Revolutionary Sound Screw / Akoustos

The Sound Screw consists of a threaded section at the bottom, a coil spring in the middle, and a section with a flat head at the top. Whereas a traditional drywall screw holds a panel of drywall snug against the wooden studs that make up the structure of the room, the Sound Screws still holds the drywall securely against a wall, but with a slight gap allowing the spring to extend and compress, dampening the energy of sound hitting the walls making them much quieter. During testing in a sound lab, researchers claim the Sound Screws was found to reduce sound transmission by up to nine decibels, making the sounds traveling into a neighboring room about half as loud to human ears compared to when traditional screws were used.

The smooth, featureless walls around your home are easy to paint and great for hanging artwork, but they’re also very effective at transmitting sound from room to room. With just the turn of the screw, you can replace your regular screws with a Sound Screw and resolve your problems with unpleasant sound—without adding extra building materials or work. Wernersson shares that the screws are already available in Sweden (via Akoustos), and that his team is interested in licensing the technology to a commercial partner in North America.

“The initial price is quite high for a screw, but cheap for a sound insulation system,” he says.

Malmö University: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Gizmodo]

Related Articles:

Enchanting ‘Quiet Treehouse' is a Sound Proof Sanctuary

Vertical Dishwasher Is a Space-Saving Improvement on a Nearly Century Old Design

Designer Invents Auto-Hammer That Makes DIY Projects a Whole Lot Easier

10 Years of Research Reveals That Listening To Nature Can Improve Your Overall Health

Claudicet Pena

Claudicet Pena is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. In 2005, she attended the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University where she studied Business and Marketing. Later in her career, she found herself teaching yoga and meditation full-time, earning the title “Best Yoga Teacher 2016” by Best Self Atlanta Magazine. Claudicet is currently based in Boston, combining her passions for art, writing, and business development. As a creative at heart, she devotes time to her own outlets of yoga, meditation, writing, drawing, and painting. Claudicet also shares her love of arts & culture with her daughter as they explore the city and travel abroad. Explore along with them on Instagram: @claudipena.
Read all posts from Claudicet Pena
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

One of the World’s Only Globe-Making Studios Celebrates the Ancient Art of Handcrafted Globes
This Nuclear-Powered Superyacht Will Be a Scientific Research Hub on the High Seas
Hydrogen-Burning Cauldron Blooms Open at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
NASA and USPS Unveil Glimmering Stamps To Celebrate 10 Years of Sun Observation
Eye-Opening “True Size Map” Shows the Real Size of Countries on a Global Scale
Data Scientist Makes Stunning Maps of the Average Colors of the World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Learn All About Antarctica’s First Flag Called ‘True South’ [Interview]
This Café in Moscow Looks Like a 2D Comic Book World
Internet’s Most Popular Websites Reimagined as Countries on a World Map [Interview]
How to Start Your Fine Art Collection Off Fresh This Summer
5 Tips on How to Create Your Dream Gallery Wall
50 Creative Graduation Caps Worn by Crafty Grads

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.