View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missed Connections Photo Booth (@missedconnectionsbooth)

Anyone who’s tried dating apps knows that swiping through endless profiles can quickly start to feel superficial. And the online dating experience often gets even worse when you’re faced with ghosting, catfishing, or dead-end dates. The Missed Connections Photo Booth in New York City offers a refreshingly analog alternative. Instead of mindlessly scrolling, those seeking love are invited to answer a short questionnaire before heading to a physical photo booth in Greenwich Village to have their picture taken. The machine then prints two photo strips: one of you, and one of your best match, chosen from everyone who’s ever sat in the very same booth.

If you’ve seen Amélie, the idea might feel familiar. In the film, Amélie is intrigued by a mysterious man she recognizes from a series of photo booth pictures, sending her on a quest to find him. The Missed Connections Photo Booth taps into that same sense of romance, suggesting that your perfect match could be out there looking for you too, and maybe you’ve just missed them. The initiative is a collaboration between the matchmaking service Matchbox and @meetcutesnyc, the viral Instagram account that finds couples on the street who share on video how they first met.

Before entering the photo booth, participants are invited to scan a QR code and fill out a brief personality quiz. It includes questions about age, sexual orientation, religious views, relationship goals, and ambition, and more playful queries like if you like to dance. Each response is scored on a scale of one to seven. People are then matched on their preferences and “things that matter according to relationship science literature.”

However, the Missed Connections Photo Booth has one issue—the printed photo strip of your potential soulmate doesn’t actually tell you where to find them. Instead, all you get is their photo strip and first name. Some people who’ve already used the booth aren’t going to let that stop them from finding love, though. They’re taking to social media, asking strangers online to help them find their mystery match. The Missed Connections Photo Booth Instagram account even invites you to DM for help in finding your match.

As of writing, nearly 4,000 people have added their data to the booth, hoping to find love. If you want to join them, you can find the Missed Connections Photo Booth on the corner of East 12th Street and University Place, near Union Square in Manhattan.

The Missed Connections Photo Booth in New York City offers a refreshingly analog alternative to dating apps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missed Connections Photo Booth (@missedconnectionsbooth)

Those looking for love can answer a short questionnaire before heading to a physical photo booth to have their picture taken.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Secret NYC (@secret_nyc)

The machine then prints two photo strips: one of you, and one of your best match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missed Connections Photo Booth (@missedconnectionsbooth)

The printed photo strip of your potential soulmate doesn’t actually tell you where to find them. Instead, all you get is their photos and first name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missed Connections Photo Booth (@missedconnectionsbooth)

However, many participants are taking to social media, asking strangers online to help them find their mystery match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missed Connections Photo Booth (@missedconnectionsbooth)

The whimsical idea suggests that your perfect match could be out there looking for you too, and maybe you’ve just missed them.

Missed Connections Photo Booth: Website | Instagram | TikTok

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