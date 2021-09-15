Impressionism and ‘Star Wars’ Collide in Paintings Inspired by a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Turkish artist Naci Caba creates fantastical artworks based on science fiction. Some of his most popular pieces are his original Star Wars-themed oil paintings, which take fan art to a whole new level. From X-wing starfighters whizzing through the atmosphere to views of the imposing Death Star looming above the horizon, his epic canvases are sure to delight any die-hard devotee.

Caba made illustrations for stories and coloring books before he began working with oil paint. His exploration with the versatile medium, coupled with his fascination for astronomy, soon led the artist to favor such sensational sci-fi themes. The resulting works of art truly are masterpieces. His painterly renditions of the stellar battle scenes and galactic landscapes of the Star Wars universe make it seem as if the Impressionists somehow paid a visit to the infamous galaxy far, far away.

