Impressionism and ‘Star Wars’ Collide in Paintings Inspired by a Galaxy Far, Far Away

By Arnesia Young on September 15, 2021
Star Wars Oil Paintings by Naci Caba

Turkish artist Naci Caba creates fantastical artworks based on science fiction. Some of his most popular pieces are his original Star Wars-themed oil paintings, which take fan art to a whole new level. From X-wing starfighters whizzing through the atmosphere to views of the imposing Death Star looming above the horizon, his epic canvases are sure to delight any die-hard devotee.

Caba made illustrations for stories and coloring books before he began working with oil paint. His exploration with the versatile medium, coupled with his fascination for astronomy, soon led the artist to favor such sensational sci-fi themes. The resulting works of art truly are masterpieces. His painterly renditions of the stellar battle scenes and galactic landscapes of the Star Wars universe make it seem as if the Impressionists somehow paid a visit to the infamous galaxy far, far away.

Scroll down to see some of Naci Caba’s incredible Star Wars paintings. For more from the artist, or to purchase one of his incredible artworks for yourself, visit his Etsy shop and follow him on Instagram.

Turkish artist Naci Caba creates original Star Wars-themed oil paintings.

Star Wars Oil Paintings by Naci CabaStar Wars Fan ArtStar Wars Fan ArtStar Wars Oil Paintings by Naci Caba

His incredible artworks are sure to delight any die-hard fan!

Star Wars Fan ArtStar Wars Fan ArtStar Wars Oil Paintings by Naci CabaStar Wars Fan Art

From epic battle scenes to looming images of the Death Star…

Star Wars Fan ArtStar Wars Oil Paintings by Naci CabaStar Wars Oil Paintings by Naci CabaStar Wars Fan Art

His paintings make it seem as if the Impressionists paid a visit to the Star Wars galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars Oil Paintings by Naci CabaStar Wars Fan ArtStar Wars Oil Paintings by Naci CabaStar Wars Fan ArtNaci Caba: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Etsy
h/t: [Reddit]

All images via Naci Caba Art.

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
