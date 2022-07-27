Video Game Where You Play as a Stray Cat Is Now the Highest Rated Game of 2022

Video games allow you to imagine yourself as someone, or something, else. Stray is a recently released game that imagines you as a cute kitty on a quest. And players think this game is purrfection. Though concept may seem simple, it's become the highest user-rated game on Steam, a popular video game distribution service.

Stray is the debut game from indie developer BlueTwelve Studio. Calling itself a “third-person cat adventure game,” you play as a kitty that's lost, alone, and without your family. To find them, you have to “untangle an ancient mystery” that allows you to escape from a forgotten city in a post-apocalyptic future. You see the world through the eyes of the stray cat, and you take on the qualities of a feline—stealthy, nimble, and sometimes annoying (as the game points out) in order to get your way.

The internet loves cats, so it’s not a surprise that Stray is so popular. And with player-made mods, aka modifications, you can change the coat and eye color of the game's furry hero. Many modders created the digital alterations based on their own furry friends, which is even more reason to get into Stray.

Stray is now available on Steam and the Playstation Store.

Watch the game trailer below:

Stray: Website

All images via Stray.

