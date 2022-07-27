Home / Animals / Cats

Video Game Where You Play as a Stray Cat Is Now the Highest Rated Game of 2022

By Sara Barnes on July 27, 2022
Stray Video Game

Video games allow you to imagine yourself as someone, or something, else. Stray is a recently released game that imagines you as a cute kitty on a quest. And players think this game is purrfection. Though concept may seem simple, it's become the highest user-rated game on Steam, a popular video game distribution service.

Stray is the debut game from indie developer BlueTwelve Studio. Calling itself a “third-person cat adventure game,” you play as a kitty that's lost, alone, and without your family. To find them, you have to “untangle an ancient mystery” that allows you to escape from a forgotten city in a post-apocalyptic future. You see the world through the eyes of the stray cat, and you take on the qualities of a feline—stealthy, nimble, and sometimes annoying (as the game points out) in order to get your way.

The internet loves cats, so it’s not a surprise that Stray is so popular. And with player-made mods, aka modifications, you can change the coat and eye color of the game's furry hero. Many modders created the digital alterations based on their own furry friends, which is even more reason to get into Stray.

Stray is now available on Steam and the Playstation Store.

Stray is a video game that imagines you as a kitty on a quest.

Stray Video Game

Players think it's purrfection. In fact, it's become the highest user-rated game on Steam, a popular video game distribution service.

Stray Video Game

Calling itself a “third-person cat adventure game,” you play as a kitty that's lost, alone, and without your family.

Stray Video Game

To find them, you have to “untangle an ancient mystery” that allows you to escape from a forgotten city in a post-apocalyptic future.

Stray Video Game

Watch the game trailer below:

Stray: Website

All images via Stray. 

Related Articles:

Playing Video Games as a Child Might Make You Smarter Later in Life

Adventure Video Game Lets Players Explore an Open World as a Cat

Photographer and Game Designer Liam Wong on His Cinematic Shots and Eye for Composition [Podcast]

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Purrsonality-Filled Cat Portraits Show the Surprisingly Silly Side of Felines
Smart Pet Door Uses AI-Powered Facial Recognition To Allow Only Your Pets Indoors
Research Suggests That Cats Can Learn Each Other’s Names by Listening to Us
Neighborhood Cat and Museum Security Guard Have an Adorable Years-Long Rivalry
Funny-Looking Cat With Giant Saucer Eyes Becomes the Mayor of Hell, Michigan
Japanese Cat Sleeping in Funny Position Is Compared to a Drunken Salaryman

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Cat Lover Turns Their Pet’s Shed Fur Into Adorable Kitty Slippers
Woman Rescues a Kitten Stuck in a Tree and the Fearless Feline Decides To Move In
Devoted Ukrainian Cat Cafe Is Staying Open to Care For 20 Kitties During the War
Custom-Made Aquarium Gives Cat Front-Row Seat to Watching Fish
Matching Cat and Dog Are Inseparable Best Friends Who Do Everything Together
Meet Willow, the Bidens’ “First Cat” That Has Just Moved Into the White House

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]