Photographer and Game Designer Liam Wong on His Cinematic Shots and Eye for Composition [Podcast]

This week on the Top Artist Podcast, we talk to photographer and game designer Liam Wong about his cinematic photography. He tells us about the effect video games and film had on him as an artist. These artistic influences helped him develop a sharp eye for composition that allows him to capture such dramatic shots of lively urban streets, often in Tokyo, Japan.

Wong originally worked at Ubisoft, a famous game development company responsible for games like Assassin’s Creed. He tells us about how photography took off while still working his design job and about the leap of faith required to fully invest in a photography career. We learn about Wong’s philosophy when it comes to capturing city life and we hear some great tips for new photographers trying to find their “voice.” This is a great chance to hear from a well-rounded creative about making art and telling a story.

Lastly, we talk to Wong about TO:KY:OO, his successful photography book told through a series of time-stamped images. He tells us about the incredibly successful crowdfunding campaign used to publish the book and about the global success it has achieved. Wong has great advice for up-and-coming photographers and designers learning the field and improving their craft. This episode is a great listen for any creative looking for inspiration—Wong’s insightful philosophy on storytelling is sure to get you motivated to make new things and explore new ideas.

You can listen below or via Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts. And, if you like what you hear, please leave us a review!

Listen to our chat with sculptor Ben Young on his glass and concrete sculptures and on his creative process.

Liam Wong: Website | Facebook | YouTube | Twitter | Instagram

Related Articles :

Interview: Photographer Shares Cyber-Punk View of Tokyo at Night in New Book

Sleepless City Streets of Rainy Tokyo Nights Lit by Electric Neon Signs

Photographer Gets Lost in the Beauty of Tokyo’s Neon Streets at Night