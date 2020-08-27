Watch a Young Violin Prodigy Masterfully Play a Challenging Classical Piece by Paganini

At 19 years old, violinist Sumina Studer mastered a musical piece known for its speed and difficult bow movements. Titled “Caprice No. 5,” composer and violinist Niccolò Paganini incorporated tricky ricochet bowing techniques, but they were no match for Studer. In a video of a November 2016 performance at Konzerthaus Berlin, you can see her musical agility on full display.

The challenging piece is part of a series by Paganini entitled “24 Caprices for Solo Violin Op. 1,” which was written from 1802 to 1817. Like Studer, the Italian virtuoso found early recognition for his exceptional talent as a violinist. Such musical history is important to any classical violinist; in June of 2019, Studer announced that she had been loaned a violin crafted in 1707 by the renowned violin maker Antonio Stradivari. As only 650 of these antique instruments survive, the loan recognizes Studer's incredible achievement and future potential within the music profession.

Studer is well recognized for her talents and has won prizes and scholarships across Europe. She's played in renowned concert halls and accompanied esteemed philharmonic orchestras, earning her bachelor's degree at the Hochschule für Musik “Hanns Eisler” in Berlin and a master's degree from The Julliard School in New York. In addition to these formal settings, Studer shares her talents on her YouTube channel in hopes of inspiring young people to take an interest in classical music.

Scroll down to watch Studer play. If you know an aspiring violinist, Studer offers lessons to advanced students and consultations to those seeking direction.

Watch violinist Sumina Studer play “Caprice No. 5” by 19th-century composer Niccolò Paganini.

Sumina Studer: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

