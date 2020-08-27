Home / Entertainment / Music

Watch a Young Violin Prodigy Masterfully Play a Challenging Classical Piece by Paganini

By Madeleine Muzdakis on August 27, 2020
Sumia Studer Playing the Violin

Screenshot: YouTube

At 19 years old, violinist Sumina Studer mastered a musical piece known for its speed and difficult bow movements. Titled “Caprice No. 5,” composer and violinist Niccolò Paganini incorporated tricky ricochet bowing techniques, but they were no match for Studer. In a video of a November 2016 performance at Konzerthaus Berlin, you can see her musical agility on full display.

The challenging piece is part of a series by Paganini entitled “24 Caprices for Solo Violin Op. 1,” which was written from 1802 to 1817. Like Studer, the Italian virtuoso found early recognition for his exceptional talent as a violinist. Such musical history is important to any classical violinist; in June of 2019, Studer announced that she had been loaned a violin crafted in 1707 by the renowned violin maker Antonio Stradivari. As only 650 of these antique instruments survive, the loan recognizes Studer's incredible achievement and future potential within the music profession.

Studer is well recognized for her talents and has won prizes and scholarships across Europe. She's played in renowned concert halls and accompanied esteemed philharmonic orchestras, earning her bachelor's degree at the Hochschule für Musik “Hanns Eisler” in Berlin and a master's degree from The Julliard School in New York. In addition to these formal settings, Studer shares her talents on her YouTube channel in hopes of inspiring young people to take an interest in classical music.

Scroll down to watch Studer play. If you know an aspiring violinist, Studer offers lessons to advanced students and consultations to those seeking direction.

Watch violinist Sumina Studer play “Caprice No. 5” by 19th-century composer Niccolò Paganini.

Sumina Studer: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Twisted Sifter]

Related Articles:

Magnificent 2-String Violin is a 3D-Printed Instrument from the Future

Online Archive Lets You to Listen and Download 400,000+ Free Classical Musical Scores

Musicians Play Enchanting Music on Instruments Made of Ice

This Amazing 8-Year-Old Girl Is Being Called a “Drumming Prodigy”

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Spectacular 4K Time-Lapse of Amsterdam Captures the Elegance of This European Jewel
Grandma Plays Inspiring Piano Solo in Home Damaged by Explosion in Beirut
Beautiful Animated Film Reveals a Close-Up View of Nature’s Growth and Life Cycles
Twins Film Their Priceless Reaction to Hearing Phil Collins Music for the First Time
School Principal Makes Funny and Informative ‘Can’t Touch This’ COVID-19 Parody
Filmmaker Captures Amazing Creation of Enormous Flower Carpet in Brussels

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Jane Goodall Narrates Beautiful Animated Poem About Saving Earth
Notre-Dame’s Famed Organ Will Undergo a Four-Year Restoration
The Story of Why The Beatles Refused to Play in Front of Segregated Audiences
Beatboxing Buddhist Monk Creates Hypnotic Meditation Music With His Own Voice
You Can Explore Mars’ Surface With This 4K Video Footage Captured by NASA’s Rovers
Musician Playing Harp in the Woods Is Greeted by Deer Like Something Out of a Fairy Tale

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.