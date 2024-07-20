When Australian singer Inoxia set up to busk on the streets of Brisbane, she never anticipated meeting one of her musical heroes. The talented artist launched into ‘Lose Control,' when the song's original artist, Teddy Swims, unexpectedly walked by. She shared the surreal moment on Instagram, where it’s quickly going viral.

When Inoxia noticed Swims approaching, she did a double-take in complete surprise, saying, “Get outta town!” She kept her cool and quickly offered him a second mic to join her in a duet. Swims warmly greeted Inoxia with a hug, clearly just as delighted by the situation as she was. Then he starts to sing, and the song takes on a whole new level.

Swim’s powerful, soulful voice fills the entire street in an incredible live performance, with Inoxia joining in to create a beautiful duet. At one point, Swims forgets the lyrics to his own song, and Inoxia steps in to help him get back on track. This funny moment just goes to show that even big stars have their down-to-earth moments.

In another Instagram post featuring the two of them together, Inoxia writes, “Feeling so incredibly blessed right now, thank you Teddy Swims for all of your magic.”

Swims is wrapping up the Australian leg of his tour, but he couldn't finish without bringing Inoxia in on the fun. He invited the singer up on stage during one of his Melbourne concerts for an epic duet to the Shania Twain classic, ‘You're Still the One.”

Check out all the heartwarming moments below and follow Inoxia on Instagram and TikTok to keep up with her singing career.

Australian singer Inoxia started singing on the streets when the song's original artist, Teddy Swims, walked by.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Please, I’m just a girl (@inoxia_)

It's apparent from the start that the two musicians had good camaraderie.

After their surprise duet, the pair also sang a cover of Rihanna's ‘Stay Together.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Please, I’m just a girl (@inoxia_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Please, I’m just a girl (@inoxia_)

Teddy Swims even invited Inoxia on stage at his Melbourne concert for a powerful duet to Shania Twain's ‘You're Still the One.'

Inoxia: TikTok | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Patreon

Teddy Swims: Website | Facebook | Instagram | X | YouTube | TikTok

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles :

13-Year-Old Joins a Busker in the Streets of Ireland for a Beautiful Cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”

Fans Help Singer Lewis Capaldi Finish His Song Amid Tourette’s Syndrome Flare-Up

Singer Has an Amazing Vocal Range That Needs To Be Heard To Be Believed

Dave Grohl Plays Metallica Cover With a Talented 10-Year-Old Fan