Home / Architecture / Houses

Sunflower-Inspired House Moves Towards the Sun Just Like Plants Do

By Samantha Pires on January 24, 2021
Architect Designs a Sunflower House Where ‘Form Follows Nature’

The hallmark of modernism in the 20th century was the idea that “form follows function.” Now, architect Koichi Takada is challenging designers to create a new architectural movement focused on environmental responsibility. He believes that in this new style, “form follows nature.” His Sunflower House responds to this call as a single-family home designed to create its own energy. It was commissioned by Bloomberg Green in order to meet the standards of a greener future for Europe. The home is inspired by the sunflowers in Umbria in Central Italy—not only in aesthetic but also in function.

Takada explains that “designers and architects talk about drawing inspiration from nature in an aesthetic sense but we must go much deeper than that.” This visual inspiration is one form of biomimicry, where humans design buildings or spaces to look like something found in nature. Takada believes that we must not use biomimicry to superficially reproduce nature just for its beauty, but rather we must reproduce its environmental benefits. “It’s not just about making a building look natural, it’s about creating positive environmental change in the homes we live in, the neighborhoods we work and play in, and ultimately the planet we are privileged to inhabit.”

Architect Designs a Sunflower House Where ‘Form Follows Nature’

Sunflower House tests the environmental theory of form following nature and the functional uses of biomimicry. The resulting house acts like a sunflower by rotating to gather solar energy as the sun shifts position. This sunflower-based logic allows the panels to produce 40% power more than if they remained in place. This also means that the buildings produce more energy than they use and can feed energy back into the power grid. Other sustainable features include rainwater collection, natural ventilation, and a rotating façade system that limits solar heat gain.

If built, each sunflower house could include up to three levels with apartments of two to three bedrooms. The scheme reimagines what a green community would look like and how we can be less intrusive in our environment. Takada reminds us that “climate change must be a catalyst for positive change, beginning with our humble homes. For the future of the planet, we must shift from industrial to natural. We need a kinetic, living architecture that respects the environment while enhancing the wellbeing of the humans who inhabit it.”

Architect Designs a Sunflower House Where ‘Form Follows Nature’

Koichi Takada Architects: Koichi Takada | Instagram | Facebook
Doug And Wolf: Doug and Wolf | Instagram | LinkedIn
h/t: [designboom]

All images via Koichi Takada Architects and Doug and Wolf.

Related Articles:

15+ Architecture-Inspired Mugs for Design Lovers

Paris’ Iconic Champs-Élysées Is Getting Redesigned as an “Extraordinary Garden”

Architects Design ‘Little Island’ Getaway in NYC To Give City Dwellers a Touch of Nature

Photographer Chronicles the Alluring Abstract Beauty of the National Museum of Qatar

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Stunning ‘Fold House’ Has a Sweeping Roof That Bends Like a Musical Instrument
Conceptual ‘Black Villa’ Offers Unexpected Drama To a New York Forest
House-Shaped House Is Designed as a Playful Getaway in a Secluded Forest
Architects Design a ‘City Cabin’ That Is a Tranquil Nature Getaway in the Heart of Seattle
Popular A-Frame Cabin Style Is Reimagined To Include a Clever Water Feature in Its Design
Architects Design Brilliantly Colorful Domed Village on Hormuz Island

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Gorgeous South African Home Perfectly Frames Surrounding Mountain and Sea

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.