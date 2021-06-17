Home / Animals

Disabled Tortoise Can Finally Move Around Thanks to His New Custom Wheelchair

By Emma Taggart on June 17, 2021
Disabled Tortoise Custom Wheelchair

From fitting a duck with a prosthetic leg to creating a 3D-printed paw for a disabled dog, we’ve seen many animals’ lives change thanks to compassionate people. Walkin' Pets by HandicappedPets.com believe that aging, injured, or disabled pets deserve to be happy and healthy. That’s why they create custom wheelchairs for dogs, cats, and even giant tortoises.

Meet George Bailey, an 11-year-old Sulcata tortoise who was born with a metabolic bone disease. His rear legs are underdeveloped and give out frequently, making it challenging to walk as he grows. His human, Jaime Loebener, saved him from an exotic animal rescue in Knoxville, Tennessee. “He uses his front legs to pull his way around slowly and clumsily,” she reveals. “The bigger he’s gotten, the more difficult this has been for him. He currently weighs close to 70 lbs., but may grow to weigh over 200 lbs.”

Sulcata tortoises can live for around 100 years, so Loebener knew she had to help George before he became permanently immobile. She came across the story of Scoot Reeves, the very first turtle that Walkin' Pets fitted with a wheelchair. He was run over by a front-end loader, leaving his back legs paralyzed and his shell cracked. Thankfully, Scoot is now happily scuttling along on his new wheels. Loebener reached out to Walkin' Pets in the hopes that they could help George, too.

The talented team created a custom wheelchair for George, featuring a base with a convex support structure to accommodate the natural contour of his under shell. It also has a harness designed to expand with the tortoise as he grows, and terrain wheels for moving around in the dirt. “George Bailey may not be the fastest animal on wheels, but steady wins the race,” says Walkin' Pets. “[He] isn’t going to be going anywhere too quickly, he needed to be comfortable and Sulcata Tortoises have a convex contour on the underside of their shell that the Walkin’ Pets engineer was able to support with additional cushioning on top of the scooter base.”

Loebener introduced George to his new wheelchair, and he felt comfortable using it right away. She says, “George’s Walkin’ Wheels wheelchair is amazing! I put George on it, and he is able to move himself around!”

Watch a video of George Bailey using his wheelchair below.

This is George Bailey, an 11-year-old Sulcata Tortoise who was born with a metabolic bone disease.

Disabled Tortoise Custom Wheelchair

His back legs don't work properly, so he was recently fitted with a custom wheelchair, designed by Walkin' Pets.

Disabled Tortoise Custom Wheelchair

He took to his new wheels right away!

Walkin' Pets by HandicappedPets.com: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Walkin' Pets by HandicappedPets.com.

Related Articles:

Man Custom-Builds Tiny Wheelchair for Goldfish with Swim Bladder Disorder

Caring Animal Hospital Provides Custom Wheelchairs for All Disabled Dogs

Adorable Baby Bunny Uses Tiny Skateboard Wheelchair to Get Around

Disabled Guinea Pig Gets Custom Mini Wheelchair Thanks to Internet’s Support

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Rare Newborn Black Jaguar Cub Brings Hope to the “Near Threatened” Species
Lobster Diver Nearly Swallowed by Humpback Whale Gets Spat Out Alive
Waddles the Disabled Duck Walks for the First Time on His 3D-Printed Prosthetic Leg
Heroic Rat Is Retiring After Years of Detecting Land Mines To Help Save Lives
‘Doctor Peyo’ the Therapy Horse Comforts Cancer Patients in France
Bindi Irwin and Her Husband Introduce Their 2-Month-Old Baby Girl to a Koala

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Zoo Gorilla Brings Her Baby Over To Meet Mom and Newborn on Other Side of Glass
Lyuba: The Remarkably Preserved 42,000-Year-Old Baby Woolly Mammoth
Pet Photographer Reveals How Adorable Dogs and Cats Look From Below
Dazzling Golden Tortoise Beetles Look Like Tiny Jewels Scurrying Across Leaves
This Woman Has Dedicated Her Life To Rescuing Hundreds of Neglected Animals [Interview]
Artist Recreates Portraits of Animals From Flower Petals and Leaves

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.