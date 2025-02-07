Traveling Land Artist Creates Stunning Portraits Out of Found Pebbles Wherever He Goes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bateman (@pebblepicassos)

Every artist has their favorite material to create with, and for British artist Justin Bateman, it’s pebbles. He travels around Thailand, Indonesia, and the UK creating surprisingly detailed portraits of people and animals using found stones.

Bateman’s stone mosaics are carefully placed on beaches, in parks, and on forest floors—right where the pebbles are sourced. Each installation is crafted using a technique similar to pointillist painting, where every pebble or stone serves as a dot of color or brushstroke in a spectrum of natural hues, blending to create a unified image. Bateman explains, “My work often relies on a phenomena called simultaneous contrast, whereby the eye blends adjacent colors to create a more consistent impression as the stones are grouped together.”

The land artist’s most impressive works draw inspiration from renowned masterpieces, such as his intricate pebble rendition of Rembrandt’s Self-Portrait and Botticelli’s Primavera. However, his latest work focuses on creating pebble portraits of people, including famous figures he admires, as well as animals like a lion, a monkey, a cat, and a Shiba Inu.

Many of Bateman’s pebble pieces take several hours or even days to complete, but they don’t remain intact for long. Each delicate, temporary artwork gradually erodes, as the stones naturally blend back into their surroundings. The artist explains, “My work is impermanent, I leave only footprints.”

Check out some of Bateman’s latest works below and find more on Instagram.

British artist Justin Bateman uses found pebbles to create highly detailed portraits of people, animals, and famous works of art.

Each work is crafted using a technique similar to pointillist painting, where every stone serves as a sort of pixel in a spectrum of natural hues, blending to create a unified image.

Many of Bateman’s pebble pieces take several hours or even days to complete, but they don’t remain intact for long.

Each delicate, temporary artwork gradually erodes, as the stones naturally blend back into their surroundings.

Watch how Bateman gradually creates his pieces from found pebbles.

