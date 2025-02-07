Home / Art / Installation

Traveling Land Artist Creates Stunning Portraits Out of Found Pebbles Wherever He Goes

By Emma Taggart on February 7, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bateman (@pebblepicassos)

Every artist has their favorite material to create with, and for British artist Justin Bateman, it’s pebbles. He travels around Thailand, Indonesia, and the UK creating surprisingly detailed portraits of people and animals using found stones.

Bateman’s stone mosaics are carefully placed on beaches, in parks, and on forest floors—right where the pebbles are sourced. Each installation is crafted using a technique similar to pointillist painting, where every pebble or stone serves as a dot of color or brushstroke in a spectrum of natural hues, blending to create a unified image. Bateman explains, “My work often relies on a phenomena called simultaneous contrast, whereby the eye blends adjacent colors to create a more consistent impression as the stones are grouped together.”

The land artist’s most impressive works draw inspiration from renowned masterpieces, such as his intricate pebble rendition of Rembrandt’s Self-Portrait and Botticelli’s Primavera. However, his latest work focuses on creating pebble portraits of people, including famous figures he admires, as well as animals like a lion, a monkey, a cat, and a Shiba Inu.

Many of Bateman’s pebble pieces take several hours or even days to complete, but they don’t remain intact for long. Each delicate, temporary artwork gradually erodes, as the stones naturally blend back into their surroundings. The artist explains, “My work is impermanent, I leave only footprints.”

Check out some of Bateman’s latest works below and find more on Instagram.

British artist Justin Bateman uses found pebbles to create highly detailed portraits of people, animals, and famous works of art.

Pebble Art by Justin Bateman

Pebble Art by Justin Bateman

Each work is crafted using a technique similar to pointillist painting, where every stone serves as a sort of pixel in a spectrum of natural hues, blending to create a unified image.

Pebble Art by Justin Bateman

Many of Bateman’s pebble pieces take several hours or even days to complete, but they don’t remain intact for long.

Pebble Art by Justin Bateman

Pebble Art by Justin Bateman

Each delicate, temporary artwork gradually erodes, as the stones naturally blend back into their surroundings.

Pebble Art by Justin Bateman

Pebble Art by Justin Bateman

Pebble Art by Justin Bateman

Pebble Art by Justin Bateman

Pebble Art by Justin Bateman

Pebble Art by Justin Bateman

Pebble Art by Justin Bateman

Pebble Art by Justin Bateman

Pebble Art by Justin Bateman

Pebble Art by Justin Bateman

Pebble Art by Justin Bateman

Watch how Bateman gradually creates his pieces from found pebbles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bateman (@pebblepicassos)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bateman (@pebblepicassos)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bateman (@pebblepicassos)

Justin Bateman: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles:

Artist Recreates Famous Works of Art on the Beach Using Colorful Pebbles

Land Artist Leaves Incredible Mosaics Made Entirely of Pebbles All Around Thailand

Land Artist Arranges Stunning Square Compositions With Found Rocks

Interview: Ephemeral Land Art by a Man Who Discovered His Creativity in Nature

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Monumental Light Installation Pierces Through a 100-Year-Old Buddhist Temple Like a Bursting Star
Finnish Artist Manipulates Trees To Create Incredible Land Art
Immersive Tokyo Museum Invites Visitors To Explore Art Through Touch, Play, and Physical Activity
500-Pound Bead Installation Represents Cross-Cultural Dialogue Between U.S. and Senegal
Surreal Photos Capture the Magic of Charles Pétillon’s Balloon Installations
Artist Creates Shrines Celebrating Nature by Cleverly Uniting Paintings and Hand-Carved Frames [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Immersive Exhibition in Istanbul Celebrates Ian Berry’s Stunning Denim Artwork
Land Artist Arranges Stunning Square Compositions With Found Rocks
Kinetic Clam Sculptures Translate Water Quality Data Into Hauntingly Beautiful Music
3D-Printed Stars Functioning as Hybrid Coral Reefs To Be Installed in New Underwater Park in Miami
JR To Pay Tribute to Christo and Jeanne-Claude by Transforming Paris’ Pont Neuf
Australia Hosts Comprehensive Exhibition Honoring Yayoi Kusama’s Career

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.