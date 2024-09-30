Home / Art / Installation

Japanese Forests and Rice Terraces Are Transformed Into Magical Multicolored Dreamscapes

By Emma Taggart on September 30, 2024
TeamLab’s ‘Hidden Traces of Rice Terraces’

“Untitled”

Japanese art collective teamLab recently transformed Izura, a rugged coastal region in Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, into a mesmerizing landscape for art and nature lovers to explore. The immersive exhibition, titled Hidden Traces of Rice Terraces, illuminates the area’s concealed rice terraces and ancient forests, turning them into a vibrant spectacle of color and light.

TeamLab's project, Digitized Nature, explores how digital technology and nature can merge to become art. “We thought to make the entire forest covering the ruins of the rice terraces into an artwork space that is at one with the surrounding plants,” they explain. “The artworks explore how the existence of these forms can be used as they are to create a place where we can transcend the boundary in our understanding of the continuity of time and feel the long, long continuity of life.”

Using vibrant light projections, teamLab transforms the natural landscape while leaving it unharmed. The forests are reimagined as enchanting, multicolored dreamscapes, with trees glowing in vivid hues, while lanterns float gently on the water, adding a warm, inviting glow.

For those who are lucky enough to be in Japan, Hidden Traces of Rice Terraces opens on September 30, and tickets are available now. Check out some images from the exhibition below.

TeamLab’s upcoming exhibition, Hidden Traces of Rice Terraces, will transform Japan's Izura region into a vibrant, immersive experience.

TeamLab’s ‘Hidden Traces of Rice Terraces’

“Untitled”

TeamLab’s ‘Hidden Traces of Rice Terraces’

“Untitled”

The project explores how digital technology and nature can merge to become art.

TeamLab’s ‘Hidden Traces of Rice Terraces’

“Spatial Calligraphy in the Forest: One Stroke”

TeamLab’s ‘Hidden Traces of Rice Terraces’

“Spatial Calligraphy in the Forest: One Stroke”

TeamLab’s ‘Hidden Traces of Rice Terraces’

“Spatial Calligraphy in the Forest: One Stroke”

Forests are reimagined as enchanting, multicolored dreamscapes, with trees glowing in vivid hues.

TeamLab’s ‘Hidden Traces of Rice Terraces’

“Resonating Trees”

TeamLab’s ‘Hidden Traces of Rice Terraces’

“Resonating Trees”

TeamLab’s ‘Hidden Traces of Rice Terraces’

“Resonating Trees”

TeamLab’s ‘Hidden Traces of Rice Terraces’

“Resonating Trees”

TeamLab’s ‘Hidden Traces of Rice Terraces’

“Concrete and Abstract”

TeamLab’s ‘Hidden Traces of Rice Terraces’

“Concrete and Abstract”

TeamLab’s ‘Hidden Traces of Rice Terraces’

“Giant Cognitive Solidified Spark”

teamLab: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by teamLab.

