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People in Finland Use Pink Baskets To Show They Are Open To Finding Love at Supermarkets

By Emma Taggart on July 15, 2026

Photo: Guella/Depositphotos

Looking for love? You could swipe through dating apps, chat someone up at a bar, or ask friends to play cupid. Or, if you’re in Finland, you can simply carry a pink basket to let everyone know you’re open to meet someone while browsing the aisles.

Content creator Roya Fox recently revealed the amusing initiative on Instagram, saying, “I’m in Finland right now and I’ve never seen anything like this.” She goes on to explain that the pink baskets are specifically for singles. Fox says, “You don’t have to, you know, go out to the bar or the club to meet someone—you can just use a pink basket at the grocery store.”

Apparently, pink baskets can be found in supermarkets across Finland. Some people online pointed out that if you don’t read Finnish, you could easily pick one up thinking it’s just a basket and accidentally gain unwanted attention. But if you’re open to meeting someone, it might just lead to a real-life meet-cute over a bunch of bananas or while reaching for the last avocado.

Other, more introverted types, think there should also be a colored basket that signals others to leave them alone. One person commented, “I need the color basket where you don’t want anyone talking to you at all whatsoever.” Others pointed out that it still takes a fair bit of courage to put yourself out there, even if all you’re doing is carrying a pink basket. One comment, which got well over 200,000 likes, says “Imagine you grab one and no one talks to you.” Ouch.

Check out Fox’s video below.

If you’re in Finland, you can simply carry a pink supermarket basket to let everyone know you’re open to meet someone while browsing the aisles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roya Fox (@royaventurera)

Roya Fox: Instagram

Source: How Finnish people find love 

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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