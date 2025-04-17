Family Saves Home From a Flood by Building Their Own Levees Around Their House

A few days ago, substantial rainfall caused a severe flood in Tennessee, prompting mandatory evacuations and rescues for over 100 people that were stranded. But for one family in the western part of the state, the picture was completely different. Tucker and Justin Humphrey, as well as their mom, Amy, were spared from the worst thanks to the impressive levee system they built around their house.

Aerial footage filmed by Randy Moore captures the towns of Bogota and Ridgely completely submerged by high floodwaters—all except for the Humphrey's home. The family-built levees, which were up to 9 feet tall in some parts, served as a rectangular fort that kept the property safe. “Just normal things around here,” 32-year-old Tucker Humphrey tells The Washington Post. “Doing what we have to do to save the house.”

The brothers have been working on their levee system for years, following the teachings of their late father. “He’d like seeing that,” Tucker said about the attention their construction has attracted. “He’d know we were listening when we were kids.” The brothers continued to shore up their wall even as the water levels rose around them and boats pulled trapped people from their flooded homes. “We have the equipment ourselves,” Humphrey added. “We’re very fortunate.”

Since a picture of the Humphrey's home, posted by Burton S. Staggs, went viral, members of the community have been praising their neighbors. “This is one of my best childhood [friend's] home,” writes Megan Greene. “Tucker and his brother Justin have continually worked on that levee since Sunday to keep water from seeping through!” Cynthia Cherry, a fellow neighbor, adds, “Amy’s sons Tucker and Justin have been working non stop to keep their mamma’s house from getting water in it. Precious family.”

Another person acquainted with the family and the local community, Chaunce Fountain, says, “This community has some amazing people, and the Humphreys are a great part of it. I'm glad their levee held up and they were able to save their property. It's a great reminder that with determination and hard work, we can overcome even the toughest challenges! It's also a testament to the importance of being prepared and taking proactive steps to protect ourselves and our communities.”

Tucker and Justin Humphrey, as well as their mom, Amy, were spared from a bad flood in Tennessee thanks to the levee system they built around their house.

