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One New Yorker Is Replacing Basketball Nets Across the City To Give Back to His Community

By Emma Taggart on September 28, 2026
NYC Basketball Hoop Net

Photo: IgorVetushko/Depositphotos

New Yorker Craig Campanella is someone who doesn’t wait around for someone else to fix something—he just gets things done. The Queens resident spends his free time walking through the city’s five boroughs replacing missing or damaged basketball nets, simply because he wants to give back to his community.

Armed with an expandable ladder, a gym bag, wire clippers, and $11 nets, Campanella looks like he’s been hired by the New York City Parks Department, but he’s doing it for free, out of the goodness of his heart. When asked what he sees when he looks at a bare-rimmed basketball hoop he replied, “I see a game that’s less fun. I see that you don’t know if the ball that went in or not if you shoot from long range. And I see a simple thing that can be fixed.”

Campanella has installed more than 60 nets in over 25 parks across New York. Both kids and adults who love to shoot hoops have thanked him for bringing back that satisfying “swoosh” of the ball through the net. While Campanella knows he can’t fix everything in his city, his efforts are proof that one person can make a positive difference to an entire community.

“I’m 56 years old,” he says. “When you get to my age you’re going to want to do things that make people happy. You might do that now. There are more important problems in the world, but this is something I can do that is helpful and I enjoy doing, so it’s how I choose to give back.”

Find out more about Campanella’s admirable efforts in the video below.

New Yorker Craig Campanella spends his free time replacing missing or damaged basketball nets, simply because he wants to give back to his community.

Source: Man makes it his mission to make sure every NYC basketball hoop has a net

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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