Musician Transforms a Noisy Cat's Meows Into a Catchy Multi-Chorus Song

By Sara Barnes on October 6, 2022
Some people might hear their neighbor’s noisy cat and ignore it, but not David Scott. For him, it’s the inspiration behind an entire multi-chorus song that is, frankly, a bop. Scott works under the name The Kiffness, and he shared his “steps ” in making the tune on his popular YouTube channel. Over the course of three minutes, he goes over nine steps that seemingly anyone can take to collaborate with the boisterous kitty who lives next door.

The neighbor’s cat has an unusual meow that sounds more like a small child than it does a feline. This unique yowl is the basis for Scott’s song and it inspires his first step: recreating the beat from Toto’s “Africa.” Using a cowbell, shaker, and bongo, he adds backing music to the cat’s cry.

The second step has the musical artist incorporating bass, and he eventually adds his own lyrics. Written from the feline’s perspective, the song is about trying to reach someone. “Hey friend, I don’t know where you’ve been. Hey friend, won’t you let me in?” Scott sings. Later stages have two cats harmonizing and a trumpet solo. The song ends with the final step: more cowbell.

It all comes together to make a delightful earworm. Listen to Scott’s collaboration below.

This isn't the first time Scott has created a song with an animal.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
