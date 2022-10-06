Some people might hear their neighbor’s noisy cat and ignore it, but not David Scott. For him, it’s the inspiration behind an entire multi-chorus song that is, frankly, a bop. Scott works under the name The Kiffness, and he shared his “steps ” in making the tune on his popular YouTube channel. Over the course of three minutes, he goes over nine steps that seemingly anyone can take to collaborate with the boisterous kitty who lives next door.

The neighbor’s cat has an unusual meow that sounds more like a small child than it does a feline. This unique yowl is the basis for Scott’s song and it inspires his first step: recreating the beat from Toto’s “Africa.” Using a cowbell, shaker, and bongo, he adds backing music to the cat’s cry.

The second step has the musical artist incorporating bass, and he eventually adds his own lyrics. Written from the feline’s perspective, the song is about trying to reach someone. “Hey friend, I don’t know where you’ve been. Hey friend, won’t you let me in?” Scott sings. Later stages have two cats harmonizing and a trumpet solo. The song ends with the final step: more cowbell.

It all comes together to make a delightful earworm. Listen to Scott’s collaboration below.

David Scott, aka The Kiffness, collaborated on a catchy song with his neighbor's noisy cat. Listen to it below:

This isn't the first time Scott has created a song with an animal.

