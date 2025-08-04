Immersive Titanic Exhibit Lets You Experience Harrowing Voyage From Passengers’ Perspective

If you’re captivated by the Titanic and its tragic story, you can now learn more about the sunken ship’s history in a new exhibition. The Legend of the Titanic, brought to life by Madrid Artes Digitales, offers Londoners a chance to explore the immersive 3,000-square-meter (approximately 32,292-square-foot) space at Dock X.

The exhibition blends historical research with cutting-edge technology, allowing visitors to feel as though they’ve been transported back to 1912. The exhibition features breathtaking, 360° projections, interactive installations, and meticulous recreations of the ship’s final moments. The 90- to 120-minute experience invites you to travel across the Atlantic, starting at a recreation of Southampton Harbour.

Guests will receive their own boarding pass, and be welcomed by Captain Smith, who will guide them through the exhibition via Augmented Reality. Madrid Artes Digitales reveal, “As guests stroll along the pier, the evocative sounds of seagulls and steam engines fill the air, setting the scene for their journey aboard the iconic ship.”

As you walk through the exhibition, you can explore the different areas of the ship, including the third-class corridors and its luxurious cabins in first class. The exhibit also features a collection of artifacts from White Star Line ships at the time, including china, silverware, personal items, and period clothing, offering a glimpse of life aboard the Titanic. You’ll also find original props from the 1997 film.

Next, the journey takes you into the iceberg room, where the towering ice mass comes to life, alongside a replica of one of the lifeboats. Then, you’ll move into the engine room before entering a huge showroom with 360° projections that plunge you into the Titanic’s story. There’s even an interactive Metaverse journey with 5D sensory elements, like simulated smells and realistic ship reconstructions.

While visitors get a glimpse into the horrors that unfolded, they’re fortunate to experience it from a safe distance. The award-winning exhibition offers a chance to reflect on the lives that were lost and the resilience of those who survived.

Get your tickets and find out more about the The Legend of the Titanic exhibition here.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Legend of the Titanic Exhibition.

