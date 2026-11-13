The Other Art Fair Arrives in Phoenix for the First Time, Spotlighting Dozens of Innovative Artists

The Other Art Fair, an event devoted to spotlighting cutting-edge creatives, has arrived in Phoenix for the first time. Presented by Saatchi Art, this fair has separated itself from regular art fairs, prompting burgeoning collectors to buy art directly from the creatives themselves, rather than through traditional commercial galleries. The result is a laid-back atmosphere with more accessible prices, all surrounded by live DJs, interactive installations, and family fun.

In its debut year, The Other Art Fair Phoenix brings together 65 local and international emerging and mid-career artists, a curated selection from a pool of 300 applicants. One third of the chosen creatives are Arizona locals, while the rest come from five countries and 14 different states. In addition to this, over half of the artists identify as women.

“We are so excited to bring The Other Art Fair to Phoenix for the first time,” says Nicole Garton, global fair director at The Other Art Fair. “With more than a third of the exhibitor lineup hailing from the State of Arizona, we’re celebrating local talent alongside an international cohort of emerging artists, offering a place for the city’s growing community of art lovers to meet 65 artists all under one roof and come away inspired. Each artist at the fair presents their own artwork, so visitors can ask artists about their practice and methods—and come away with a story and beautiful new artwork for their homes.”

The Other Art Fair experience is based on three simple concepts: meet the artists, learn about their work, and buy it on the spot. It doesn’t matter if it’s your first time buying art or you’re an experienced collector; it’s all about the humans on both sides of the interaction, no middlemen needed. The artworks on sale are even sized so buyers can take them home the same day they purchase them.

Even if you’re just checking out the art, The Other Art Fair offers immersive experiences that add to its more relaxed environment. In The Other Art Fair Phoenix, guests enter the venue through a “garden” of cactus sculptures by artist Will Beger. Once inside, they are met by cartoonist John Paine’s mural depicting 100 motifs from art history, which they are welcome to fill in with color. Meanwhile, a group of local poets named The Haikuists invite the guests to share what’s on their mind, offering a personalized complimentary haiku in exchange.

“Poised as the fifth largest city in the U.S. and growing all the time, Phoenix is an attractive market for artists and art collectors to gather,” Garton says. “For us, we’re happy to join the vibrant art scene of Greater Phoenix and support the community in discovering and fostering emerging stars—who may one day be seen on the walls of a local gallery or museum.”

The debut edition of The Other Art Fair Phoenix runs from November 12 to 15 at On Jackson, in downtown Phoenix’s Warehouse District. To plan your visit and book your tickets, visit The Other Art Fair’s website.

The Other Art Fair, an event devoted to spotlighting cutting-edge creatives, has arrived in Phoenix for the first time.

The Other Art Fair: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Other Art Fair.

Related Articles :

The Other Art Fair Returns to LA With 160 Independent Artists From 14 Countries

Frieze Abu Dhabi: Inaugural Edition of the International Art Fair Launches This Month

2026 Future Fair: Everything You Need To Know About the Art Fair Before It Opens Next Month

New York’s 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair Marks 12th Edition Celebrating Afro-Brazilian Creativity