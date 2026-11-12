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Cj Hendry’s Celebrated Pop-up Flower Shop Arrives in Mexico City This Month

By Regina Sienra on November 12, 2026

Flower Shop by Cj Hendry

Mexico City is a city of flowers. Around the Day of the Dead, the main avenues are painted orange with thousands upon thousands of marigolds, which later make way for red poinsettias as Christmas time arrives. And come spring, the jacaranda trees cover the ground with lilac-hued blooms. As such, the Mexican capital is the perfect spot for artist Cj Hendry to open a pop-up of her Flower Shop, offering her colorful plush blooms that blend art, design, and collectibles.

From Nov. 21 to 29, Cj Hendry’s Flower Shop will operate in the bustling Roma Norte neighborhood. The pop-up will feature a carefully curated collection of plush flowers, including a special selection of blooms that reflects the personality and energy of the host city. The organizers say the flowers will be priced at 150 pesos each (about $8). With every purchase of nine flowers, guests will receive a complimentary 10th one.

The Mexico City pop-up is part of a larger Flower Shop international tour, following the opening of permanent Flower Markets in New York and Hong Kong. After this stop, the plush blooms will make their way to Miami, Denver, London, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth.

“Flower Market began as an effort to unite communities around a universally shared joy: flowers,” says Hendry via a statement. “By expanding into Flower Shop, the goal was to share that experience globally, allowing people across various cities to engage with and gather these tactile creations. Each locale possesses a distinct atmosphere, and I am thrilled that every temporary installation will feature unique floral variations, distinctive surprises, and a tailored narrative.”

The Mexico City pop-up will be located at Mérida 87, Roma Norte, taking place Nov. 21-29 and open every day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. There is also no need to go on the very first day of the event. According to the organizers, the flowers will be restocked every single day.

To stay up to date with this project, you can follow Cj Hendry on Instagram.

Artist Cj Hendry will offer her famous plush blooms at a pop-up Flower Shop in Mexico City later this month.

Flower Shop by Cj Hendry

Flower Shop by Cj Hendry

Flower Shop by Cj Hendry

Flower Shop by Cj Hendry

Flower Shop by Cj Hendry

Flower Shop by Cj Hendry

Exhibition Information:
Cj Hendry
Flower Shop
November 21–29, 2026
Mérida 87, Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Mexico City, Mexico

Cj Hendry: Website | Instagram

All images by Cj Hendry Studio. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Maximus Communications.

Related Articles:

Artist’s Beloved Pop-Up Flower Market Installation Turns Into Permanent Shop in NYC

Unconventional NYC Flower Market Invites You To Build a Bouquet of Plush Blooms

Flower Market Featuring Individually Crafted Plush Blooms Opens in NYC

110-Foot-Tall Record-Breaking Catrina Takes Over Mexico City’s Main Square for Day of the Dead

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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