Mexico City is a city of flowers. Around the Day of the Dead, the main avenues are painted orange with thousands upon thousands of marigolds, which later make way for red poinsettias as Christmas time arrives. And come spring, the jacaranda trees cover the ground with lilac-hued blooms. As such, the Mexican capital is the perfect spot for artist Cj Hendry to open a pop-up of her Flower Shop, offering her colorful plush blooms that blend art, design, and collectibles.

From Nov. 21 to 29, Cj Hendry’s Flower Shop will operate in the bustling Roma Norte neighborhood. The pop-up will feature a carefully curated collection of plush flowers, including a special selection of blooms that reflects the personality and energy of the host city. The organizers say the flowers will be priced at 150 pesos each (about $8). With every purchase of nine flowers, guests will receive a complimentary 10th one.

The Mexico City pop-up is part of a larger Flower Shop international tour, following the opening of permanent Flower Markets in New York and Hong Kong. After this stop, the plush blooms will make their way to Miami, Denver, London, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth.

“Flower Market began as an effort to unite communities around a universally shared joy: flowers,” says Hendry via a statement. “By expanding into Flower Shop, the goal was to share that experience globally, allowing people across various cities to engage with and gather these tactile creations. Each locale possesses a distinct atmosphere, and I am thrilled that every temporary installation will feature unique floral variations, distinctive surprises, and a tailored narrative.”

The Mexico City pop-up will be located at Mérida 87, Roma Norte, taking place Nov. 21-29 and open every day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. There is also no need to go on the very first day of the event. According to the organizers, the flowers will be restocked every single day.

To stay up to date with this project, you can follow Cj Hendry on Instagram.

Artist Cj Hendry will offer her famous plush blooms at a pop-up Flower Shop in Mexico City later this month.

Exhibition Information :

Cj Hendry

Flower Shop

November 21–29, 2026

Mérida 87, Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Mexico City, Mexico

Cj Hendry: Website | Instagram

All images by Cj Hendry Studio. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Maximus Communications.