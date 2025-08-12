Martial Arts Expert Shares Easy and Clever De-Escalation Tactics To Prevent Fights

Martial arts instructor Tim Tackett has devoted decades to preserving Jeet Kune Do, conceived by the late Bruce Lee. He even founded the non-profit JKD Wednesday Night Group, prompting fellow fans of Lee and his work to practice every Wednesday night in his garage in Redlands, California. But for all his expertise, he knows that throwing a punch or a kick should be a last resort. That’s why he has also promoted “verbal jiu-jitsu,” which consists of simple de-escalation techniques to prevent a dangerous fight.

Tackett shared his knowledge with students at the Combat Submission Wrestling 2016 World Conference, but his lessons are universal and timeless. The message, captured on video, begins with Tackett sharing the story of how throwing a single blow landed an acquaintance of his in jail for six years. The man he punched fell and split his head open on a concrete planter, leading to his death. This traumatic incident has solidified Tackett’s belief that de-escalating is more important than knowing how to throw a punch.

The instructor presents three simple de-escalation techniques, based on very real situations that start fights everywhere. The wording is half of it. One’s tone is also key for stopping a fight before it even begins. As an example, he reacts to being called out with a hostile “What the hell are you looking at?” To de-escalate, he replies, “That shirt man, that’s a really cool shirt? Where did you get that?”

When faced with a “What’s your problem?!” provocation, Tackett goes with a somber yet disarming response. “My dad died last night and I just came in here to have a drink.” And if the potential attacker tries to incite a fight with “Are you looking at my girl?” Tackett suggests replying with something along the lines of this: “Is her name Madeline because she sure looks like Madeline? Is she your girlfriend? Look, let me buy you a drink!”

While the tactics elicit laughs between the students, Tackett gets serious, and says, “That is the one you have to learn as much as learning how to defend yourself; avoid all that because you don’t want to spend six years in prison just because you hit a dude.”

You can watch Tackett’s full lesson below.

