Home / Inspiring

Martial Arts Expert Shares Easy and Clever De-Escalation Tactics To Prevent Fights

By Regina Sienra on August 12, 2025
Hand with open palm stopping angry clenched fist

Photo: spyrakot/Depositphotos

Martial arts instructor Tim Tackett has devoted decades to preserving Jeet Kune Do, conceived by the late Bruce Lee. He even founded the non-profit JKD Wednesday Night Group, prompting fellow fans of Lee and his work to practice every Wednesday night in his garage in Redlands, California. But for all his expertise, he knows that throwing a punch or a kick should be a last resort. That’s why he has also promoted “verbal jiu-jitsu,” which consists of simple de-escalation techniques to prevent a dangerous fight.

Tackett shared his knowledge with students at the Combat Submission Wrestling 2016 World Conference, but his lessons are universal and timeless. The message, captured on video, begins with Tackett sharing the story of how throwing a single blow landed an acquaintance of his in jail for six years. The man he punched fell and split his head open on a concrete planter, leading to his death. This traumatic incident has solidified Tackett’s belief that de-escalating is more important than knowing how to throw a punch.

The instructor presents three simple de-escalation techniques, based on very real situations that start fights everywhere. The wording is half of it. One’s tone is also key for stopping a fight before it even begins. As an example, he reacts to being called out with a hostile “What the hell are you looking at?” To de-escalate, he replies, “That shirt man, that’s a really cool shirt? Where did you get that?”

When faced with a “What’s your problem?!” provocation, Tackett goes with a somber yet disarming response. “My dad died last night and I just came in here to have a drink.” And if the potential attacker tries to incite a fight with “Are you looking at my girl?” Tackett suggests replying with something along the lines of this: “Is her name Madeline because she sure looks like Madeline? Is she your girlfriend? Look, let me buy you a drink!”

While the tactics elicit laughs between the students, Tackett gets serious, and says, “That is the one you have to learn as much as learning how to defend yourself; avoid all that because you don’t want to spend six years in prison just because you hit a dude.”

You can watch Tackett’s full lesson below.

Martial arts instructor Tim Tackett knows that throwing a punch is a last resort, and should be avoided at all costs.

two men engaged in a heated confrontation

Photo: AndrewLozovyi/Depositphotos

That’s why he has also promoted “verbal jiu-jitsu,” which consists in simple de-escalation techniques to prevent a dangerous fight.

JKD Wednesday Night Group: Website

Sources: History and Purpose page at JKD Wednesday Night Group website; Verbal Jiu Jitsu – Sifu Tim Tackett – 2016 CSW World Conference; 3 Great Examples of Verbal De-Escalation

Related Articles:

New Research Reveals That Our Immune Systems May Activate Just by Seeing Sick Faces

Relationship Psychologist Recommends Saying These 7 Phrases to Your Partner to Help Deepen Your Love

New Research Reveals That Participating in Arts and Culture Events Positively Impacts Physical and Mental Health

New Research Suggests That Doing Arts and Crafts Can Improve Your Mental Health

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

How a Man Born Into Slavery Became an Art History Legend
Chef Leaves Fine Dining Career To Work at a Hospice Restaurant After His Son’s Passing
Hear How Neil DeGrasse Tyson Explains the Difference Between Art and Science
Man Who Kept Track of All 3,599 Books He Read in His Life Gets Posthumous Site for 100-Page List
Colin Farrell Completes Dublin Marathon While Pushing His Friend in a Wheelchair
96-Year-Old Who Learned To Read Late in Life Earned a Near-Perfect Score in Her First-Ever Exam

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Engineer Fixes and Installs Free Pay Phones in Parts of Rural Vermont Without Cell Service
World’s Richest Woman Opens Medical School With Free Tuition To Help Underserved Communities
Man Sells His Ferrari To Build a Shelter for Dogs With Trauma
18-Year-Old With Autism Spends Free Time Picking up Trash To Keep His City Clean
High School “Loner” Paints Stunning Portraits To Reconnect With Peers Before Graduation
Kindergarteners Learn How To Sign “Happy Birthday” To Celebrate Beloved Custodian Who Is Deaf

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.