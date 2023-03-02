Home / Entertainment / Music

Pianist Composes Music to Accompany a Neighbor’s Nonstop Car Alarm

By Margherita Cole on March 2, 2023
Tony Ann Plays the Piano

Everyone is familiar with the blare of a persistent car alarm . Usually, when one goes off, people will try their best to ignore the sound. One artist, however, used the inconvenient noise as inspiration for music. Toronto-based pianist Tony Ann created a composition aptly titled “My Neighbor's Car Alarm,” which layers piano over a loud honking in the distance.

This whimsical performance was recorded and uploaded to YouTube, where Ann plays his keyboard outside in front of nearby buildings. After the car horn blares a handful of times, we see Ann's hands take off on the keyboard, flying into a transportive composition that completely changes the experience of the unwelcome sound from earlier. He also adds multiple layers of piano to enhance the depth of the piece.

Ann's unique idea even inspired other artists. Fellow Toronto-based musician Deelen Bhatti came across “My Neighbor's Car Alarm” and decided to add his own contribution to the composition through his percussion instruments. In his version, he plays his drum set over the gentle piano, fusing three rhythms—the car alarm, Ann's piano, and his drums—into one amazing soundtrack.

Scroll down to watch the full video, and subscribe to Ann's YouTube channel so you never miss an update.

Toronto-based pianist Tony Ann created a composition to accompany his neighbor's car alarm.

Fellow musician Deelen Bhatti added his own spin to Ann's composition by going over the piano with a layer of drums.

Tony Ann: YouTube | Instagram
Deelen Bhatti: YouTube | Instagram
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Tony Ann.

