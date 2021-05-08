Home / Design / Cars

This Futuristic Electric Car Is Designed To Clean the Surrounding Air Pollution

By Claudicet Pena on May 8, 2021
Airo Electric Car With Open Doors

What do you look for when you are shopping for a car? Heatherwick Studio has collaborated with Chinese electric vehicle brand IM motors to design a car called Airo that might tick all of your tech boxes. Airo is a compact urban electric car with a global and environmental mission. The vehicle is designed to run completely on electric power featuring autonomous and driver-controlled modes.

This futuristic car goes a step further as it’s equipped with a state-of-the-art HEPA filtering system that actively cleans the surrounding air. This isn’t simply another electric car that runs on clean energy; the active filtering system actually vacuums up the pollution from other vehicles as it passes through the under-carriage and cleans it. Polluted air—carrying particles of various sizes of harmful chemicals generated by other cars on the road—passes under the vehicle and enters the HEPA filter. The particles are then trapped inside and go through a series of more intricate traps, removed from flowing air and leaving clean air behind. For smog-covered cities, an air-filtering automobile would be ideal.

The eco-friendly vehicle also boasts a unique design. It looks like it’s wrapped in ribbon with a curvy and friendly looking body. The car has sliding doors that open up to a spacious interior. It’s also an autonomous automobile, which means its insides need to be designed differently. Once again, Heatherwick Studio has thought outside the box, turning the “wasted” space of an idle car into a benefit of comfort and convenience. The car’s interior can transform into various functional spaces, like a lounge, gaming pod, or a room for sleeping. The rotating seats can face each other to create a dining space by unfolding a four-leaf table. A screen can also be extended for watching movies or playing games. The contoured seats even turn into double beds when fully reclined. In this mode, the glass roof can be made opaque to create a private bedroom space. “This is clearly a space to spend time in even when you’re not on a journey,” Heatherwick says.

Alongside the car, Heatherwick Studio has also designed a charging station that oozes with individuality. The curved charging station is created with industrial materials such as weathered steel with a retractable wire and an ergonomic handle for easy connection to electric vehicles. The station is built to bud out from the pavement, providing easy access to power all while taking up minimal space. The designs of the new vehicle and charging stations go hand in hand as they will both become a part of the infrastructure of the city. They will be “part of the urban fabric for decades to come.”

Airo is developed to reimagine the lifestyle-car-environment balance and could go into production as early as 2023.

Airo is a compact urban electric car with a global and environmental mission.

Airo Electric Car Side View

The vehicle is designed to run completely on electric power featuring autonomous and driver-controlled modes.

Airo Electric Car Frontal View

Best of all, it's equipped with a state-of-the-art HEPA filtering system that actively cleans the surrounding air.

Airo Electric Car Rear View

Heatherwick Studio has thought outside the box turning the “wasted” space of an idle car into a benefit of comfort and convenience.

Airo Electric Car With Open DoorsAiro Electric Car Dining InteriorAiro Electric Car Interior Theater SpaceAiro Electric Car Interior Sleep Space

Alongside the car, Heatherwick Studio has also designed a charging station that oozes with individuality.

Airo Electric Car Charging StationHeatherwick Studio: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Designboom]

All images via Heatherwick Studio.

Related Articles:

This Electric Car Battery Can Charge in Just 5 Minutes

Cadillac Designed a Futuristic Flying Car That Could Be a Taxi in the Sky

Iconic Volkswagen “Love Bus” Gets an Electric Reboot as the Adorable ‘ID.BUZZ'

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Iconic Volkswagen “Love Bus” Gets an Electric Reboot as the Adorable ‘ID.BUZZ’
Photographer Documents the Otherworldly ‘Mutant Vehicles’ That Inhabit Burning Man [Interview]
Cadillac Designed a Futuristic Flying Car That Could Be a Taxi in the Sky
This Double-Decker Luxury Camper Van Has a Pop-Up Second Floor
Nissan Has Designed a Sleek Mobile Office Pod Concept for the Adventurous 9 To 5er
Iconic DeLorean Gets a Modern Reimagining for the Next Generation of Car Lovers

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Cutting-Edge Company Can Transform Any Classic Vehicle Into an Electric Car
Explore the “Exploded” Inner Workings of the Ford Model T, the Car That Changed America
Classic 1961 Volkswagen Beetle Is Given a Dapper Transformation in Matte Black

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.