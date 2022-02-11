Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Inspiring Winning Images from the 2021 Travel Photographer of the Year Awards

By Jessica Stewart on February 11, 2022
Denali National Park, Alaska

Overall Winner, Travel Photographer of the Year. Fortunato Gatto. Italy. Denali National Park, Alaska.

The 2021 Travel Photographer of the Year awards are back to remind us of how glorious the world truly is. Photographers from 151 countries submitted their best images, but it was Fortunato Gatto of Italy that took home the top prize. Gatto, who has called Scotland his home since 2007, was selected as the overall winner based on his portfolio of stunning abstract landscapes taken in Alaska.

Whether the winning photographers are highlighting the environment, engaging with local cultures, or capturing wildlife, they are all providing a well-needed reminder of what awaits us out in the world. “The last two years have been tough for everyone and opportunities for travel photographers to shoot new imagery have been limited,” shared TPOTY founder Chris Coe. “Despite this, TPOTY has managed to keep attracting great imagery and we have kept our exhibitions running in safe outdoor spaces. The winning images and those received from all entrants, are testament to the tenacity, creativity, and ingenuity of traveling photographers.”

Indeed, there are many examples of this tenacity and creativity on the winner's list. In particular, one standout photo is Pally Learmond's striking image of “Dirty Needle” mountain in Alaska. At first glance, one notices the fascinating white folds of the snowy mountain. But then, upon closer inspection, the free-skier in the center of the frame comes into view and steals the show.

Young photographers are also represented in the competition, with 13-year-old Indigo Larmour winning her age group for the third consecutive year. The young Irish photographer took the top prize this year for her dynamic photos of a camel race in the United Arab Emirates.

All of the winning images provide inspiration to go out and explore what the world has to offer. Now, more than ever, it's an important reminder. All of the winning images will go on view in an open-air exhibition in London's Granary Square in April and May 2022. See the full gallery of winners and finalists online and keep scrolling for our favorites.

The winners of the 2021 Travel Photographer of the Year awards highlight cultures around the globe.

Freeskier on Mountain in Alaska

Winner, Best Single Image in a Portfolio. Pally Learmond, UK. Hames, Alaska.

Leopard Photographed at Night in Kenya with Camtraption

Portfolio Winner: Living World. Will Burrard-Lucas, UK. Kenya.

Portrait of Cattle Herder in Sudan

Best Single Image, People & their Stories. Trevor Cole, Ireland. South Sudan

Camel Race in Sharjah

Young Travel Photographer of the Year 2020: Winner, 14 yrs & under. Indigo Larmour, Ireland (age 13). Sharjah, UAE.

Indian Girl Taking Off Her Veil

Portfolio Winner: Best 8. Alessandro Bergamini, Italy. Jodhpur, India.

Barn in Wyoming

Young Travel Photographer of the Year: 15-18 yrs. Tevin Kim, USA (age 16). Wyoming.

Winners were selected based on their portfolios, with some images singled out for special recognition.

Aerial Photo of Lake Magadi, Kenya

Portfolio Winner: Landscapes & Adventures. Jie Fischer, USA. Lake Magadi, Kenya.

Maelstrom in Krgyzstan

Portfolio Winner: Single Image. Alain Schroeder, Belgium. Uzgen, Kyrgyzstan.

Denali National Park, Alaska

Overall Winner, Travel Photographer of the Year. Fortunato Gatto. Italy. Denali National Park, Alaska.

Black and White Photography

Portfolio Winner: People & their Stories. Beniamino Pisati, Italy. Lombardy.

Shoemaker in Saigon

Smart Shot Winner: iTravelled. View Van Tran, Vietnam. Saigon.

The winning photographs will be displayed in an open-air exhibition in London.

Mansudae Grand Monument in Pyongyang, North Korea

One Shot Winner, Icons of Travel. Alain Schroeder, Belgium. Pyongyang, North Korea.

Preparations for the ‘Dance of Death’ in Verges, Spain

People’s Choice Winner. Dani Salvà, Spain. Verges, Spain.

Drone Photo of Ramadan Breakfast in Syria

One Shot Winner: As Shot. Mouneb Taim, Syria. Syria.

Pollution in Belèm, Brazil

One Shot Winner: Green Planet. Johnny Haglund, Norway. Belèm, Brazil.

Travel Photographer of the Year: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by TPOTY.

Related Articles:

Explore the Stunning Winning Images of the 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Stunning Photo of Glowing Jellyfish Wins 2021 European Wildlife Photography Awards

Travel Photographer Uses a Drone To Explore China’s Diverse Landscape From Above

2021 iPhone Photography Awards Capture Tender Moments, Natural Wonders, and Architecture

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Quiet Moment of Reflection Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice
Loved Up Squirrels Win the 2021 Close-up Photographer of the Year Challenge
Out-of-This-World Winners of the ASTRO2021 Photo Contest
Incredible Winners of the 2021 Landscape Photographer of the Year Contest
Bali’s First Underwater Restaurant Is Nestled Into an Immersive Aquarium Experience
You Can Spend the Night at a 500-Year-Old British Pub Now Listed on Airbnb

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

435-Mile Walking Route With Scenic Views Opens on Canada’s Prince Edward Island
30 Incredible Winning Photos From the 2021 Nature Photographer of the Year Contest
Mirrored Cabin Reflects the Surrounding Landscape to Perfectly Blend in With Scenery
Kyoto’s Historic Bamboo Forest Illuminated With Lanterns and Light Projections
25 Culturally Unique Christmas Dinners From Around the World
The ‘Home Alone’ House Is Actually Available to Book on Airbnb This December

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.