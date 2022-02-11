The 2021 Travel Photographer of the Year awards are back to remind us of how glorious the world truly is. Photographers from 151 countries submitted their best images, but it was Fortunato Gatto of Italy that took home the top prize. Gatto, who has called Scotland his home since 2007, was selected as the overall winner based on his portfolio of stunning abstract landscapes taken in Alaska.

Whether the winning photographers are highlighting the environment, engaging with local cultures, or capturing wildlife, they are all providing a well-needed reminder of what awaits us out in the world. “The last two years have been tough for everyone and opportunities for travel photographers to shoot new imagery have been limited,” shared TPOTY founder Chris Coe. “Despite this, TPOTY has managed to keep attracting great imagery and we have kept our exhibitions running in safe outdoor spaces. The winning images and those received from all entrants, are testament to the tenacity, creativity, and ingenuity of traveling photographers.”

Indeed, there are many examples of this tenacity and creativity on the winner's list. In particular, one standout photo is Pally Learmond's striking image of “Dirty Needle” mountain in Alaska. At first glance, one notices the fascinating white folds of the snowy mountain. But then, upon closer inspection, the free-skier in the center of the frame comes into view and steals the show.

Young photographers are also represented in the competition, with 13-year-old Indigo Larmour winning her age group for the third consecutive year. The young Irish photographer took the top prize this year for her dynamic photos of a camel race in the United Arab Emirates.

All of the winning images provide inspiration to go out and explore what the world has to offer. Now, more than ever, it's an important reminder. All of the winning images will go on view in an open-air exhibition in London's Granary Square in April and May 2022. See the full gallery of winners and finalists online and keep scrolling for our favorites.

The winners of the 2021 Travel Photographer of the Year awards highlight cultures around the globe.

Winners were selected based on their portfolios, with some images singled out for special recognition.

The winning photographs will be displayed in an open-air exhibition in London.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by TPOTY.