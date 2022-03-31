Rabbit-Themed Bakery Makes Lovable Bunny-Shaped Cakes and Bread in Tokyo

From corgi-shaped buns to cat-inspired loaves to watermelon bread, Japanese bakeries are known for their cute confections. One establishment in the Shinkōenji neighborhood of Tokyo is adding rabbit-shaped baked goods to the trend. Creative bakery Usagiza Lepus ベーカリー兎座 has been crafting adorable breads and cakes that look like small rabbits for five years now.

Their plush-looking pastries combine the flavors and textures of a French madeleine—a butter-based cookie that is moist and cakey—and a financier, which is a French almond cake. Usagiza Lepus sells two varieties of these delicious treats: plain and black tea-flavored.

Every angle of these goodies—from the small rounded ears to the black eyes to the little tail in the back—has been carefully shaped to enhance the cuteness experience. In addition to their classic delicacies, the bakery also makes chocolate bunny cakes as well as white bread that is molded to look like a rabbit head with long ears.

You can visit the bakery in person near Shinkoenji station in Tokyo, and see what they're cooking next by following them on Twitter.

Tokyo-based bakery Usagiza Lepus ベーカリー兎座 creates adorable baked goods.

Almost everything they make—from bread to cakes—is shaped like a rabbit.

