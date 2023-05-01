Painter Creates Lifelike Food Art That Look Like Delectable Treats You Can Eat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by by Christina Kunanets (@u.wanna.art)

Have you ever come across a photo of a meal that looks so good that it makes your mouth water? Well, Ukraine-based artist Christina Kunanets paints her own eye candy that looks as delectable as the real thing. Using oil paint and various tools, she renders everything from colorful cakes to avocado on toast, fooling viewers into thinking that these artworks are made with edible ingredients.

Each of Kunanets' paintings begins with a circular canvas, which she transforms into a vintage-style plate by adding delicate illustrations. Afterward, she adds the food of choice, creating dimension by slowly adding layers of pigment. Once the foundation is complete, it is time for the final touch which makes these pieces stand out. Depending on the dish, Kunanets will incorporate an impasto technique—where a thick layer of paint is applied with a palette knife—which accurately mimics the texture and appearance of spreading peanut butter, avocado, or icing. Similarly, she also uses baking tools like a piping bag to deliver paint in the form of frosting or plump blueberries.

As a result of these clever approaches, Kunanets is able to accurately recreate food—even complex desserts like pies and cakes—in 3D form. She even posts process videos on Instagram so viewers can follow her process from start to finish. This shows how many thoughtful details go into the making of every painting until they are considered finished.

You can purchase prints and original works as they become available via Kunanets's Etsy shop, and keep up to date with her latest projects by following her on Instagram.

Ukrainian artist Christina Kunanets creates hyperrealistic paintings of delectable treats.

Each piece is completely rendered in oil.

Kunanets mimics the textures of different foods with an impasto technique and baking tools.

Here, she spreads green paint with a palette knife to mimic avocado on toast.

And here, she applies blue paint with a piping bag to create plump blueberries.

This meticulous process leads to amazing eye candy.

