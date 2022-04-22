Home / Inspiring

Ukrainian Refugees Are Thanking Countries for Their Warm Welcomes by Helping Clean Public Spaces

By Sara Barnes on April 22, 2022

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine has stretched into months, Ukrainian citizens are continuing to flee the embattled country for safety. This has led to five million people settling in neighboring countries in Europe. Poland has taken in over 2.8 million refugees, with Romania, Hungary, Moldova, and Slovakia, also accepting a significant number of displaced people. As a way of showing their gratitude, Ukrainian refugees are planning meet-ups to help beautify the areas where they are settling. Often, this includes picking up litter around public spaces.

The efforts to pick up trash are not limited to one country. Independently of each other, refugees have been a driving force in these projects. Events in the municipal districts of Prague—Prague 7 and 10—are a couple of examples. In both of those instances, refugees kindly asked to help clean up these areas. “More than a hundred of them came!” Prague 10 Seantor Renata Chmelová tweeted. “They did so with such vigor that the [waste] container was not enough.” The groups included people from Ukraine as well as locals wanting to show their support.

Another event took place in Romania. A group of refugees from Odessa, Ukraine, who are being hosted in the beach resort of North Mamaia, helped clean up the shore with gloves and garbage bags they purchased themselves. Of the about 20 people who helped, they collected a few dozen bags of waste.

Refugees in Poznań, Poland, arranged a group in early April to regularly clean as a symbolic “thank you” for the country’s hospitality. Doing so follows the tradition of subotnik, or organized public cleaning that happens in Ukraine and other former Soviet countries. “We know that such cleaning once a week is probably not much,” says Lena Bondarenko, a resident for more than three years but recently brought her mom and sister to the area. “But we want to say thank you. We have been really well received in Poznań.”

It’s clear that Ukrainian refugees are making their new homes better and showing their gratitude for the hospitality; it’s inspiring to see that despite their hardships, they are taking the time to give. They aren’t alone. In general, refugees make places better and enhance communities. There is data to back this up. Turkey took in 3.6 million refugees from Syria, which had the effect of a lower crime rate in the short and long term. In the U.S., data looking at refugee resettlement from 2006 to 2015 showed that nine out of the 10 communities that took in large numbers of refugees (relative to their population) became “considerably safer” both in terms of violent crime as well as property crime.

Ukrainian refugees are helping to beautify the places where they have resettled after Russia invaded their country.

It's all throughout Europe, in places including Prague…

…and in Turkey.

Refugees in Poland organized to regularly clean as a symbolic “thank you” for the country’s hospitality. Doing so follows the tradition of subotnik, or organized public cleaning that happens in Ukraine and other former Soviet countries.

h/t: [Bored Panda, Reddit]

