Artificial intelligence (AI) is now sophisticated enough that it can make fake people appear to look real. Demonstrating this power is YouTuber Unmesh Dinda of PiXimperfect who has used AI photo editing to create a girlfriend who isn’t real. In a YouTube video, he shares a picture of himself taking a selfie with a smiling woman standing next to him and her hand on his shoulder. They look like a happy couple… until you realize that she was generated using AI.

“The initial inspiration [of this project] was an email from Dall-E that said it could now accept realistic human faces to be edited,” Dinda tells My Modern Met. He was instantly intrigued by the “infinite possibilities” for images. “Imagine removing people, adding people, or even generating non-existent people automatically with a click. That, too, with all the lights and colors matched, which would usually take years of skills and hours worth of time if someone were to do it manually with Photoshop.”

Over the course of the eight-minute video, Dinda shows us how he used Dall-E and other tools to create such a convincing couple selfie. This includes looking through different options on Dall-E and then using another AI tool called GFPGAN to fix glitches in the generated faces. The result makes them appear even more realistic.

It’s nearly impossible to tell that the woman paired with Dinda isn’t real, and people in his life genuinely thought he had found someone. “In response, people were shocked as they were expecting a wedding announcement,” Dinda explains, “and we pranked many friends and relatives. The initial video title was ‘so there's some news…’ We later changed it to ‘this girl does not exist…' to make it more general. One friend was even on the verge of booking a flight to attend my wedding.”

Watch how Dinda constructs a fake partner in the video below.

YouTuber Unmesh Dinda of PiXimperfect used AI photo editing to create “girlfriends” who don't exist.

Watch how he creates these realistic portraits using Dall-E and other AI software.

