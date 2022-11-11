Home / Animals / Dogs

UPS Drivers Are Sharing the Friendly Dogs They Meet on the Job

By Madyson DeJausserand on November 11, 2022

As a UPS driver, the road is your office and the people you encounter are kind of like your coworkers. The best coworkers, though, are the new friendly furry friends that these delivery people meet along their routes. And for over nine years, UPS Dogs has been chronicling these incredibly adorable interactions.

In 2013, UPS driver Sean McCarren started the Facebook group UPS Dogs to share all of the canine coworkers that drivers interact with. Three years later, the UPS Dogs Instagram account was created. Dedicated to sharing bright moments, each post details the names of the workers, the dogs, and where the photo was taken.

UPS Dogs has accrued around 1.8 million followers on Facebook alone, with thousands of likes on every post and comment sections filled with heart emojis. The page's biography reads: “Our followers love the photos and the stories told as we share our love of these special relationships with these lovable creatures.”

Scroll down to take a look at some of the adorable moments UPS Dogs has shared over the years, and make sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram for even more cute dogs.

For more than nine years now, UPS Dogs has been sharing adorable moments UPS drivers have had with friendly furry friends they meet on their routes.

 

UPS Dogs: Facebook | Instagram

