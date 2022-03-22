Home / Design / Graphic Design

Artist Reimagines What the Logos of Brands Boycotting Russia Would Say

By Margherita Cole on March 22, 2022
New Logos of Brands Boycotting Russia by Vaclav Kudelka

As the war continues in Ukraine, more big brands are expressing their disapproval of Putin's actions by halting their operations in Russia. Artist Václav Kudělka finds humor in a dark situation by reimagining what the logos of these companies would say in his series of clever designs.

The Czech Republic-based graphic designer has been a fan of puns since he was a child and loves to find ways to incorporate wit into his creations. “I saw an opportunity to use wordplay to speak to the current situation,” Kudělka tells My Modern Met. “I wanted to talk about the way because I believe we have to keep talking about it to show that we care. But I also wanted to address it in a different way, and add some humor.”

Most of these redraws are instantly recognizable, with just a subtle change to the design and name of the brand. For instance, McDonald's iconic slogan “I'm Lovin' It” has been changed to “I'm Leavin' It” and Starbucks has become “Starbacks,” with its famed mermaid turning its back to the viewer. Similarly, Kudělka changed Netflix to “Nyetflix” (a play on nyet, the Russian word for “no”), Spotify to “Stopify,” and FedEx to “Fedexit.” The artist hopes that the playfulness of these logos brings some much-needed levity in these dire times.

Scroll down to see more clever logos and be sure to follow Kudělka on Instagram to never miss an update.

Czech Republic-based artist Václav Kudělka edited the logos of famous brands who are boycotting Russia's war on Ukraine.

New Logos of Brands Boycotting Russia by Vaclav KudelkaNew Logos of Brands Boycotting Russia by Vaclav Kudelka

They have been altered to “speak” their stance against Putin's actions.

New Logos of Brands Boycotting Russia by Vaclav KudelkaNew Logos of Brands Boycotting Russia by Vaclav KudelkaNew Logos of Brands Boycotting Russia by Vaclav KudelkaNew Logos of Brands Boycotting Russia by Vaclav KudelkaNew Logos of Brands Boycotting Russia by Vaclav KudelkaNew Logos of Brands Boycotting Russia by Vaclav KudelkaNew Logos of Brands Boycotting Russia by Vaclav KudelkaNew Logos of Brands Boycotting Russia by Vaclav KudelkaNew Logos of Brands Boycotting Russia by Vaclav KudelkaNew Logos of Brands Boycotting Russia by Vaclav KudelkaNew Logos of Brands Boycotting Russia by Vaclav KudelkaNew Logos of Brands Boycotting Russia by Vaclav KudelkaVáclav Kudělka: Behance | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Václav Kudělka.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
