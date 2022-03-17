Home / Design / Graphic Design

Famous Brand Logos Are Reimagined as Medieval Illustrations

By Margherita Cole on March 17, 2022
Artist Ilya Stallone Draws Modern Logos in Medieval Style

Part of being a successful company in today's age is having an iconic logo. But what if the most famous brands we know existed hundreds of years ago? Artist Ilya Stallone uses his art to travel back in time and redraw some of the best-known logos in the style of Medieval art.

The inspiration for this quirky series of illustrations came after touring castles in Belarus. “I've been designing, illustrating, and especially logo-making for a long time, and I realized that I can combine the work that I love and the atmosphere of the Middle Ages,” Stallone tells My Modern Met.

From the clothing brand Lacoste to the dating app Tinder, he transforms a range of different companies with an antiquated style and humorous composition choices. In Stallone's reimagining of the Burger King logo, for instance, he places two classic-looking kings between the hamburger buns. Similarly, the software company Windows features antiquated stained glass windows that look like they belong in a Medieval church.

Artist Ilya Stallone redrew commonly seen logos in the style of Medieval illustrations.

Artist Ilya Stallone Draws Modern Logos in Medieval StyleArtist Ilya Stallone Draws Modern Logos in Medieval StyleArtist Ilya Stallone Draws Modern Logos in Medieval StyleArtist Ilya Stallone Draws Modern Logos in Medieval Style

Each illustration offers a clever reimagining of today's biggest brands.

Artist Ilya Stallone Draws Modern Logos in Medieval StyleArtist Ilya Stallone Draws Modern Logos in Medieval StyleArtist Ilya Stallone Draws Modern Logos in Medieval StyleArtist Ilya Stallone Draws Modern Logos in Medieval StyleArtist Ilya Stallone Draws Modern Logos in Medieval StyleIlya Stallone: Instagram | Twitter 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ilya Stallone.

