15 Quirky Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

It's common knowledge that Valentine's Day is the time to spoil your sweetheart. This romantic holiday offers the perfect excuse to shower your beau with chocolates, sweets, and sappy cards. Sometimes, however, it can be nice to receive something that's not as ephemeral. So this year, consider adding a gift to go along with your box of candy. At My Modern Met Store, we offer a range of thoughtful and unexpected Valentine's Day gifts for him.

When brainstorming what to give your guy on that special day, think about what he may need. Artori Design specializes in whimsical superhero-inspired bookshelves and bookends that will organize his library super quickly. Or, if your guy is a coffee-drinker, the gift of a new mug can instantly brighten up his morning. We love the Bob Ross mug for its exciting temperature-changing images. Just add your hot drink of choice and a bucolic background appears behind the popular TV painter.

There are a lot of romantic sayings linked to the beauty of the night sky, so why follow the stars in your gifting? If he's a puzzle aficionado (or better yet, you both are), the Four Point Moon Puzzle is a stunning 1,000-piece challenge that will show you the intricacies of our Moon's surface. Additionally, holidays can also make for perfect splurging opportunities. So if you're going to go big, the Deskspace Solar System Series with Sun Lamp is the way to do it. This one-of-a-kind desk accessory will light up his desk with the beauty of our solar system.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite Valentine's Day gifts for him, and head on over to My Modern Met Store to see the entire collection.

