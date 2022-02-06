Home / Gift Guide

15 Quirky Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

By Margherita Cole on February 5, 2022
Valentines Day Gifts for Him

It's common knowledge that Valentine's Day is the time to spoil your sweetheart. This romantic holiday offers the perfect excuse to shower your beau with chocolates, sweets, and sappy cards. Sometimes, however, it can be nice to receive something that's not as ephemeral. So this year, consider adding a gift to go along with your box of candy. At My Modern Met Store, we offer a range of thoughtful and unexpected Valentine's Day gifts for him.

When brainstorming what to give your guy on that special day, think about what he may need. Artori Design specializes in whimsical superhero-inspired bookshelves and bookends that will organize his library super quickly. Or, if your guy is a coffee-drinker, the gift of a new mug can instantly brighten up his morning. We love the Bob Ross mug for its exciting temperature-changing images. Just add your hot drink of choice and a bucolic background appears behind the popular TV painter.

There are a lot of romantic sayings linked to the beauty of the night sky, so why follow the stars in your gifting? If he's a puzzle aficionado (or better yet, you both are), the Four Point Moon Puzzle is a stunning 1,000-piece challenge that will show you the intricacies of our Moon's surface. Additionally, holidays can also make for perfect splurging opportunities. So if you're going to go big, the Deskspace Solar System Series with Sun Lamp is the way to do it. This one-of-a-kind desk accessory will light up his desk with the beauty of our solar system.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite Valentine's Day gifts for him, and head on over to My Modern Met Store to see the entire collection.

Our hand-picked selection of unique products will help you find the perfect Valentine's Day Gift for him.

 

The Artists Socks Gift Set

Chatty Feet Artist Socks Gift Box

Chattyfeet | $39.95

 

Animal Multi Tool

 

Supershelf

 

100 Things to Do Poster

 

Bob Ross Mug

 

Viviva Colorsheets

 

Four Point Moon Puzzle

 

Rainbow Joes: Series 1 Figurines

Rainbow Yoga Joes

Brogamats | $25

 

Make Your Own Music Box Kit

 

This Book is a Planetarium

 

Deskspace Solar System Series with Sun Lamp

Deskspace Solar System Series With Sun

DeskX | $368

 

Mars Dust Globe

Mars Dust Globe

Humango | $35

 

Ammonite Puzzle

 

Lyfe Levitating Planter

Lyfe Planter

FLYTE | $299

 

Bartender Glasses

 



 

