A painting by Vincent van Gogh has sold for a record-breaking $190.4 million at Sotheby’s in New York, making it the most expensive work by the artist to ever sell at auction. The painting, titled Châtaigniers en fleurs (Blossoming Chestnut Trees), was completed just two months before Van Gogh’s death in 1890. However, in the days leading up to the auction, the painting became the subject of a dispute surrounding its ownership during the Nazi era.

Van Gogh painted Blossoming Chestnut Trees on May 24, 1890, just days after arriving in the French village of Auvers-sur-Oise following his stay at a psychiatric hospital in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. The painting depicts people walking along a street lined with blossoming chestnut trees, which Van Gogh captured using his signature bold brushstrokes and vibrant colors. Despite being one of the last works he ever completed, the painting had been held in a private collection for decades.

The piece belonged to the Argentine Blaquier-Arrieta family since 1975, but its ownership history goes back much further. In 1909, the painting was purchased by Samuel Fischer, a prominent German Jewish publisher. Following his death in 1934, the painting remained in the family until it was sold in 1936, during a period of increasing Nazi persecution of Jewish people in Germany.

Just days before the painting was set to go to auction, descendants of Fischer and his wife, Hedwig, called for the sale to be postponed. The family raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding the painting’s sale in 1936, questioning whether their relatives had been forced to part with it due to Nazi persecution.

However, just one day before the auction, Sotheby’s announced that the Fischer descendants and the painting’s current owners had reached an agreement, allowing the sale to move forward. While the details of the agreement have not been made public, the Fischer family expressed their appreciation for the discussions and for the acknowledgment of their family’s suffering during the Holocaust.

The painting ultimately sold for $165 million, with auction fees bringing the total to $190.4 million. This surpassed the previous auction record for a Van Gogh painting, which was set in 2022 when Verger avec cyprès (Orchard with Cypresses) sold for $117.2 million at Christie’s.

Interestingly enough, Van Gogh experienced very little commercial success during his lifetime. Now, more than 130 years after his death, one of his final paintings has become his most expensive work ever sold at auction. And considering that Blossoming Chestnut Trees had been privately owned for so long, the sale also marks a rare opportunity for the public to get a closer look at a lesser-known work by one of the world’s most famous artists.

Van Gogh’s Blossoming Chestnut Trees sold for a record-breaking $190.4 million at Sotheby’s in New York, after a dispute regarding its storied past.

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